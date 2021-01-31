Covid patients in the United Kingdom are unnecessarily dead due to unfounded fear of ventilators.World news





Senior doctors warn that seriously ill Covid patients are dying unnecessarily because they refuse to use a ventilator because of unfounded fear that the machine increases the risk of death. .. Intensive Care Unit (FICM), an organization representing 3,500 physicians working in intensive care NHS, I’ve seen an increase in patients who mistakenly believe that devices kill them. The misconception seems to be due to the fact that doctors reduced ventilator use and at the same time reduced ICU mortality. Ventilators can take over the body’s breathing process when the lungs fail due to illness. Machines were routinely used during the peak spring season of the pandemic, where ICU mortality was high. According to the National Center for Intensive Care Audit and Research, 75.9% of Covid patients were intubated within a day of arriving at the ICU, before the peak of first-wave hospitalization on April 1, last year. This figure dropped to 44.1% after the peak, and the chances of dying in the ICU dropped from 43% to 34% at about the same time, consistent with improved survival in Covid patients. UK covid case rate

Doctor Allison PittardA recent study, Dean of FICM, showed that the two trends were not related, emphasizing that patients continue to die on Covid-19 itself rather than on machines. Pittard, senior ICU consultant at Leeds, said the main reason for the reduced use of ventilators was that coronavirus patients responded relatively well to what was previously considered dangerously low oxygen saturation. He said it was because the doctor noticed that he was there. She emphasized the importance of disseminating accurate information about intubation to the general public. For seriously ill patients, it can provide the only chance of survival. Mr. Pittard told The Guardian: “I think that if you don’t use a ventilator, you’re more likely to survive, because if you use a ventilator, you’ll die regardless. “And, of course, that’s not true, because when faced with a patient who needs to use a ventilator … if they don’t use a ventilator, they can die. That is, 100%. There is a 40% chance that you will die if you use a ventilator. “As clinicians treating patients on the shop floor, we recognize that more and more patients are refusing to use ventilators, but we can only guess the actual reasons behind them. I am confident that the information is available, but it is not complete or misinterpreted. “ Pittard also focused on a study of more than 1,000 Covid patients in five US hospitals. Of those using ventilators, 42% died, but they tended to be older and had more serious indicators of underlying illness. As of Friday evening, 3,918 Covid patients were on ventilator throughout the UK, out of a total of 35,375 in the hospital.

..





