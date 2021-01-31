Dangerous new coronavirus strains can be cultivated in the most sick people of COVID-19

Of the 100 million people around the world who have fought against coronavirus infection, scientists are trying to understand how the virus can betray humans in a 45-year-old COVID-19 patient in Boston. I am looking at the case.

During the longest recorded 154 days of illness, the patient’s body became a crucible of riot virus mutations. He provided the world with one of the first sightings of a significant mutation in the viral peplomer that sounded the alarm when it was later discovered in strains in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil.

In the UK strain, a genetic alteration known as N501Y is thought to help increase the infectivity of the virus by about 50 percent. South African strains may reduce the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. Testing of its effect on Brazilian variants is still underway.

Patients in Boston are now seen as an important precursor to the ability of the coronavirus to spin off its own newer and more dangerous versions. Although he died in the summer, the medical files he left behind allow experts to emerge new strains by focusing on the role of an increasing population of patients with a weakened immune system who fight the virus for months. Helps to predict.

Among the most ill of COVID-19 patients, this “long-haul carrier” population appears to play an important role in culturing new variants of coronavirus, some of which. May change the trajectory of the pandemic.

The mutation resulting from this one patient is “a microcosm of the evolution of the virus we see worldwide,” said Dr. Jonathan Z. Lee, an infectious disease specialist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. It was. “He showed us what could happen.” When a bacterium with the knack of genetic shape change encounters conditions that reward it.

Indeed, the situation in which a patient is unable to get rid of a viral infection is the “worst scenario for developing a mutation,” said Dr. Bruce Walker, an immunologist and founder of the Ragon Institute in Boston. ..

After weeks of illness and months, the virus copies itself millions of times. Each copy is an opportunity to make random mistakes. When it spins off new mutations, the virus may occur in something that helps it resist the drug, evade the immune system and return stronger.

SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, was an unpredictable enemy. By witnessing the changes in near real-time and seeing where and how they mutate in a single host, Walker can guide the design of vaccines and medicines that will not lose their effectiveness over time. I can do it.

COVID-19 patients had just begun to fill the beds at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in the spring of 2020, when Boston patients were first admitted. Lee, who was part of a team detailing a male case at the New England Journal of Medicine, said he had a CT of the lungs with a characteristic “frosted glass” look of fever, nausea, and a new illness. Said he had.

But COVID-19 was just one of his challenges. He has been suffering from a rare disorder called antiphospholipid antibody syndrome for 22 years. This caused the immune system to attack its organs, creating dangerous blood clots throughout the body.

The patient needed an immunosuppressive drug weapon to prevent his rogue immune system from killing him. However, in the fight against the coronavirus, these drugs left the patient’s punching arm tied behind his back.

Patients in Boston tested positive for SARS-CoV2 infection four times separately over a 22-week period. He was hospitalized six times, including a stint in the intensive care unit. Doctors treated him with a three-course antiviral drug, remdesivir, and once with an experimental cocktail of regeneron monoclonal antibodies.

Swabs taken from the nose and throat during the second hospitalization provided the first hint of the pace of the virus’s amazing genetic transformation. Compared to the sample taken during the first hospitalization, 11 characters of the 30,000 character sequence of coronavirus were inverted and 9 characters were inverted. Such nucleotides were shed.

His next trip to the hospital landed him in the ICU. Testing has revealed that 10 characters of the virus’s genetic code have been changed and another character has been removed in just five weeks. Three weeks later, after appearing to have recovered, he tested positive again and wore a ventilator to aid in breathing. Now, researchers have discovered 11 more letter changes and 24 deletions in the viral genome.

Scientists couldn’t determine if the Boston patient failed to kick the virus, or if it changed completely and the immune system couldn’t recognize the virus.

One of the obviouss is that more than half of the changes occurred in a series of genetic codes that determine the structure of the viral peplomer. This is a ridge that latches on human cells and initiates infection. The virus’s “receptor-binding domain” (essentially the key to selecting the lock of human cells) accounts for only 2% of the virus’s genetic code. However, 38 percent of mutations spun off during the long-term illness of Boston patients were concentrated just in place.

In late December, British scientists speculated that such a scenario involving immunocompromised patients somewhere in the UK might have created mutations that distinguish British strains.

Walker said he feared there would be more such patients, including those with untreated HIV. If HIV causes immunodeficiency, infects COVID-19, and is given a drug that rewards SARS-CoV-2 by devising an “escape” mutation, such people will be a crucible of viral mutations. May become.

South African scientists share that anxiety.

“In South Africa, the world’s largest HIV-endemic country, there were concerns about viral replication and prolonged in-host evolution associated with HIV infection,” wrote the author of a preliminary study that warned the world about new variants. I will. In early December.

So far, there is no evidence that HIV patients are prone to long-term cases of COVID-19. And even so, the discoverer said it was likely that a long chain of immunocompromised patients was needed to generate the numerous mutations that distinguish South African strains.

Scientists are trying to understand how certain mutations like N501Y occurred in so many places at once. Does the pandemic surge indicate that the virus has too many opportunities to change itself? Or do these mutations occur in as few people as Boston patients and then somehow travel around the world?

Both factors are probably working, and the longer and hotter the pandemic rage, the more likely it is that the virus will have to devise random mutations.

Patients in Boston show why it’s so dangerous. In his case, the COVID-19 vaccine and the set of genetic codes that were most likely to alter the affected structures designed to be recognized by the drug. Currently, there are hints that changes can undermine the value of these remedies.

Tulio de Oliveira, an infectious disease researcher at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, sees a pattern in which uncontrolled spread and long-distance infections work together to promote coronavirus mutations.

In many of the places where new variants were identified, such as South Africa, the United Kingdom, and California, there were two outbreak waves that split in just a few months. De Oliveira, it’s not just a coincidence.

In the first wave, he said, the proliferation of infections gives the virus ample opportunity to make genetic changes that may be present in immunocompromised patients. By the time the second wave begins, new variants cultivated on these long-haul carriers are also beginning to circulate. When they encounter a huge number of new hosts, the result is a fertile environment for the strain to establish itself — if their genetic modification brings some benefits.

The best way to prevent the appearance of more mutations is to expand vaccination and do more to protect people with a weakened immune system, Deolibeira said.

“If we keep the virus for a long time, we will have more chances to betray us,” he said.

A story by Melissa Healy.