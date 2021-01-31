Scientists Decipher How Coronavirus Damages Lung Cells Within Hours

“The virus performs extensive remodeling of lung cells,” according to researchers. (representative)

Following months of interdisciplinary research assessing tens of thousands of lung cells infected with the new coronavirus, scientists have found the most comprehensive map of molecular activity caused within these cells at the onset of viral infection. I created one of them. It may lead to the development of new drugs to fight COVID-19.

From their analysis, scientists, including those at Boston University in the United States, were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which could be reused to fight COVID-19 shortly after a person was infected. Discovered nearly 18 existing drugs.

They said that five of these drugs could reduce the spread of coronavirus in human lung cells by more than 90%.

In a study published in the journal Molecular Cell, scientists simultaneously infected tens of thousands of laboratory-grown human lung cells with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and what happens to these cells the moment after infection. I tracked it.

They said that these manipulated cells were not exactly the same as the living respiratory cells in our body, but were “closest to it.”

“What makes this study unusual is that it looked at a very early point in time. [of infection]Only one hour after the virus infects lung cells. It was scary to see the virus already starting to damage cells very early in the infection. “

“The virus performs extensive remodeling of lung cells,” according to researchers.

“The extent to which the virus controls infected cells is amazing,” said Andrew Emili, another co-author of the BU study.

Because the virus cannot replicate itself, it hijacks host cell mechanisms to make copies of the genetic material.

In this study, scientists found that when SARS-CoV-2 took over, the metabolic processes of cells were completely altered.

The virus even damages the nuclear envelope of cells within 3-6 hours of infection, which was very surprising.

In contrast, “cells infected with the deadly Ebola virus show no apparent structural changes in the early stages of these infections, and the nuclear envelope remains intact in the later stages of infection,” Mülberger said. Stated.

Scientists have explained that the nuclear envelope of a cell surrounds the nucleus, which holds most of the genetic information and controls and regulates normal cell function.

“The situation gets worse rapidly for the whole cell,” they said, as the coronavirus destroyed the nucleus.

Lung cells normally play a role in maintaining the essential gas exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide that occurs during respiration, but they die under this siege.

According to researchers, cells also emit distress signals that promote inflammation when they die, causing a cascade of biological activities that accelerate more cell death.

They explained that this ultimately led to pneumonia, acute respiratory distress, and lung failure.

“I couldn’t predict many of these routes, most of them were news for me. That’s our reason. [experimental] The model is very valuable, “said Andrew Wilson, one of the researchers.”

