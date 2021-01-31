Dallas County Adds 1,617 COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths on Sunday – NBC5 Dallas Fort Worth

Dallas County reported 1,617 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, killing an additional 12 people associated with the virus.

Of the cases reported on Sunday, 1,317 cases were confirmed in the county, 300 were possible (antigen test) cases, and the total number of confirmed cases in the county by March 2020 was 227,769. The number of possible (antigen test) cases was 30,748. The total number of possible cases confirmed in the county is currently 258,517. In a report over the past seven days, Dallas County authorities have published an average of 1,671 cases per day, with 11,697 newly identified cases of the virus.

In a daily report on Saturday, Dallas County officials said that 989 COVID-19 patients were receiving acute care in Dallas County until Friday, January 29. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19-like symptoms in Dallas County was the same during the period of 512. Hospitalization data were not available in the Sunday report.

County officials noticed a slight decrease in numbers, but said Dallas County’s forecasts actually predicted a potential increase in hospitalizations. Updated UTSW modeling predicts that hospitalizations can reach 1,600 by February 5, leaving as high as 2,700 cases per day by the same date. The ICU capacity is still terribly tense and the hospital is still operating under a surge program.

Twelve deaths were added on Sunday, bringing the number of virus deaths in the county to 2,191 since March 2020. The latest victims announced on Sunday included people in their 30s and 70s.

A man in his thirties who lived in Dallas. He died in the emergency department of a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 40s who lived in Dallas. He was seriously ill in a local hospital and had an underlying high-risk health condition.

A woman in her 40s who lived in Duncanville. She was found dead at home and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 50s who lived in Irving. She was found dead at home and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the city of Grand Prairie. He was found dead at home and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 50s who lived in Dallas. She was found dead at home and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 50s who lived in the city of Mesquite. He was found dead at home and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the city of Grand Prairie. He was seriously ill in a local hospital and had no underlying high-risk health status.

A man in his 60s who lived in Lancaster. He was found dead at home and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 60s who lived in Dallas. He was found dead at home and had no underlying high-risk health status.

A man in his 70s who lived in Dallas. He was found dead at home and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 70s who lived in Desoto. She was seriously ill in a local hospital and had an underlying high-risk health condition.

COVID-19 Vaccine Initiatives

Dallas County, in collaboration with the State Department of Health, planned to open a large vaccine hub in Fair Park earlier this month, delivering up to 2,000 vaccines per day. For Phases 1A and 1B. The vaccination center does not accept walk-ups. Reservations are required to receive vaccinations. Please register your reservation at the link below. The county also plans to provide vaccines in two other locations within the county, with an additional 1,000 vaccines per day.

The Dallas County Health and Welfare Department said on Sunday that it had administered 28,425 COVID-19 vaccines at the county’s Fair Park Vaccine Hub since the county opened on January 11. The county plans to receive 9,000 first vaccinations from the state this week.

Judge Clay Jenkins of Dallas County reiterated that those who received the first injection of the vaccine did not need to book a second dose. He said the date of the second appointment was on the back of the vaccination card he received. The first dose was administered.

The vaccine is currently given only to people who are part of Phases 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of Health. Participants in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare professionals or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes people over the age of 65, or people over the age of 16 with a chronic condition at risk of severe illness.

After vaccination, people are expected to receive some protection within a few weeks of the first shot, but full protection may not occur until a few weeks after the second shot. Even if fully vaccinated, the vaccine does not provide 100% protection and can be infected with the virus.

Want to be on the waiting list for vaccines?

As the state began distributing the COVID-19 vaccine for Phase 1A and 1B vaccines, the county health department began a waiting list of those wishing to receive the vaccine.

You can now register for vaccination in the Colin, Dallas, Denton, and Talent counties. The link is below.

Waiting list link: Colin — Search the waiting list | Dallas | Denton | Talent

You do not need to be a resident of the county to enroll in the COVID-19 vaccine in that county. Registration is possible for anyone in Texas. For those who do not have internet access, Tarrant County also accepts registrations by phone 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS Vaccine Hotline (469-749-9900). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Distribution of Texas COVID-19 vaccine

Texas Health Department data show where the COVID-19 vaccine was sent in the state. Click on the markers to see information about each location. Use the “plus” and “minus” signs below to zoom in and out on the map.