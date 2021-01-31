The peace of mind of the COVID-19 vaccine by George Legget of Graveney





At the time of writing this article, my sister Grace has been vaccinated with COVID-19 for just over 24 hours (she is clinically classified as highly vulnerable to the coronavirus). ). We arrived at the Junction Health Center 15 minutes early. My mother asked the volunteers if this was okay and if I was allowed to join them too. Both answers were “yes”. Volunteers checked our temperature and we entered. The doctor called us to the nearest room, asked a simple question, and then gave our sister a jab. I was asked to wait another 15 minutes in the center to make sure there was no allergic reaction to the vaccine. After that, in a nutshell, I went home with much more peace of mind than the whole pandemic. .. Sounds easy. It was safe, quick and had no problems. However, for some, the arrival of the vaccine is not a celebration, but a source of concern, and some consider it urgent or unsafe. Therefore, it seems necessary to investigate the details of the vaccine to eliminate these fears. When assessing the facts and evidence of whether the Covid vaccine is effective and safe, they do not seem to have to worry about it. Vaccines rarely cause serious side effects According to the NHS website, “Most side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine are mild and should not last for more than a week.” From my personal observations, I can see that my sister felt some discomfort due to a slight pain in her arm, but otherwise felt normal. According to Dr. Allison Konrin, who talked about the side effects of the vaccine, “side effects are rare” in examples such as “48 hours of painful arm, fever, 24-48 hours of headache muscle aches”. In addition, although reports of allergic reactions to the vaccine are rare, the questions that patients need to answer include questions about whether they had previously had an allergic reaction to the drug, and as a precautionary measure, after administering the vaccine, you I was asked to wait 15 minutes before leaving the facility so that I could be treated if I had an immediate allergic reaction to the jab. Vaccines have been safely tested and are effective Despite fears that the COVID-19 vaccine might be in a hurry, more than 43,000 people were tested with the Pfizer vaccine and proved to be 95% effective. Percentage. Note that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine had a success rate of 62%, but increasing the jab gap for this vaccine increased the success rate to 70%, and Pfizer vaccines are now being supplied more frequently. Is important. Dr. Conlin said: “We were not in a hurry to manufacture and approve the COVID-19 vaccine. RNA vaccine [such as Pfizer] It has been around for quite some time. So far, over 70,000 doses have been tested in Phase 3 clinical trials of mRNA without concern for safety. It was prioritized and implemented at high speed. This was made possible by the open and transparent sharing of information between researchers during the process and the coordination of the “bureaucratic formalism” process. ”

Vaccine does not contain animal food Finally, when the vaccine was first announced to be available to people at the highest risk of COVID-19, there were concerns about whether the vaccine contained animal foods and rumors that it contained pork. Has spread. However, this could be disproved again by the information provided by the NHS website-“The approved COVID-19 vaccine does not contain animal foods or eggs.”

