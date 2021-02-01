British and Brazilian coronavirus mutants found in the bay area





Two more coronavirus variants have been discovered in the Bay Area, making California’s efforts to distribute vaccines faster and more efficiently throughout the state even more urgent.

A variant that originated in Brazil and the United Kingdom and spread to many countries was identified in the Bay Area by scientists at the Institute of Clinical Virology at Stanford University, spokeswoman Lisa Kim confirmed on Sunday. She did not provide information on the location of the infection, but said it was reported to public health officials on Thursday from a sample “collected within two weeks of reporting.”

The epidemic of the coronavirus mutation is being carried out by California to hand over the vaccine distribution to Oakland-based health insurance company Blue Shield and, with the support of Kaiser Permanente, to accelerate the deployment of the slowest vaccine in the country. I will. But if Oakland-based hospital and health insurance chain Kaiser Permanente, which has nearly a quarter of California’s customers, isn’t getting much more vaccine than ever before, it’s faster and more effective. Vaccine distribution plans can be hampered. Procure. Kaiser officials say they expect more supply now that the state is using Blue Shield and Kaiser to take over the expected transition in the coming weeks. The day after CEO Greg Adams told members, a Kaiser spokeswoman said, “We’re going to move the vaccine priority from healthcare professionals to people over the age of 75 and other eligible populations. We need to make more vaccines available in the week. ” Kaiser receives “a small portion of the vaccine needed for vaccination” from healthcare professionals and members. “We, Blue Shield, and the work undertaken by the state are head-on aiming to vaccinate Californians as quickly as supply allows,” a spokesman said in an email on Sunday. He predicted progress, and ultimately said success “depends on increasing the amount of vaccine received in California.” Asked if the shortage would hinder Kaiser’s ability to support distribution throughout the state, Darrel Ng of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force said on Sunday: California is limited by supplies provided by the federal government. “ Dr. Peter Chin Hong, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, said there were concerns about shortages as Kaiser and Blue Shield were responsible for their patients. “Whenever there is an organization that is in charge of distribution, not the government, that is, the Public Health Service, you will have a prejudice, whether you know it or not,” Chin Hong said. Told. State officials have praised Blue Shield and Kaiser as an experienced California nonprofit. This helps the state face an almost unprecedented health crisis and immunize its people towards the goals of resuming economic normality and reopening schools. Data released by the state over the weekend show that providers have improved the speed of administration of vaccine doses received from the state. According to the data, more than 3.4 million shots were administered. This represents approximately 72% of the 4.7 million or more doses that the state has distributed to counties and providers. State officials have warned that due to late reporting times, the numbers may not reflect the exact situation. Tatiana Sanchez is a staff writer for the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] twitter: @TatianaYSanchez







