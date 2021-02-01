COVID Double Mask | Do I need to wear two masks?Dr. Forch explains





Dr. Anthony Fauci talked about the concept of double masking in the ongoing concerns of COVID-19.

Atlanta — as good as new COVID-19 Subspecies have been found nationwide, and as cases continue to grow, some people Two masks Better than one. Especially one variant From the UK Known to be more contagious, Report in Georgia, According to the Public Health Service. So why not wear two masks while you are in the grocery store or somewhere in the public? Dr. Anthony Fauci chimed about the concept of double masking inside Ongoing COVID-19 Concerns..Interview with Savannah Guthrie Last week’s NBC today, He was asked his thoughts on whether wearing two masks would make a difference. “This is probably because it’s a physical cover to prevent droplets and viruses from entering,” Dr. Forch told Guthrie. “Therefore, if you are physically covering with one layer, placing another layer on top of it is likely to be more effective. That is why people double masking or N95. That’s why you see it running a version of. “ “It’s common sense that it’s likely to be more effective.”-Anthony Fauci wearing two masks to protect against Dr. COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/Ii7uTOc57A — Today (@TODAYshow) January 25, 2021 Researchers at Virginia Tech also say that wearing two cloth masks can improve effectiveness from 50% to 75%. “Wearing two masks improves the filtration capacity of the mask in both directions,” said Linsey Marr, an aerial infection expert at Virginia Tech. “That is, it helps protect you better and protect others.” A professor of infectious diseases in UW medicine in Washington said it’s okay if you want to wear two, but it’s more important to wear at least one. “Everyone needs to wear at least one mask, and it’s possible if you want to wear a second mask, but ask yourself, maybe because the quality of the first mask you wore is poor or because you feel better You need to wear a second mask safely and confidently, “Dr. Paul Pottinger told 11Alive. Sister station KING5. He says one well-fitted multi-layer cloth mask is effective. “See, the truth is that the more layers of cloth you have between yourself and the outside world and all the bacteria there, and the less likely it is that something will invade.” Said Pottinger. Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, who specializes in Ohio Health infectious diseases, agrees that mask overlaying is a good strategy. “The more layers of the filter, the better and more efficient it is to remove particles in the virus by wearing multiple masks,” he said. Our sister station WBNS...







