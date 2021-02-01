Coronavirus vaccine already affecting healthcare professionals at UMass Memorial





The benefits of coronavirus vaccination have already begun to affect healthcare professionals at the UMass Memorial Medical Center, and fewer people suffer from symptoms after firing. According to Michael Gustavson, president of the UMass Memorial Medical Center, 20 to 25 staff members per day went out with coronavirus symptoms in December, but only 5 to 5 per day, 6 weeks after vaccination. Six employees have lost their jobs. “This is a dramatic reduction and can be mapped to a timeline from the start. Currently, there are many people on the second dose,” Gustafson invited Herald to an internal study of teaching hospital operations last week. I mentioned when I did. In Worcester. Gustafsson said the same effect would be expected to reach the general public as the supply of vaccines increased. According to Gustafsson, only 6-7% of UMass Memorial staff refused the vaccine, with more than 20,000 doses in medical centers. Hospital staff are working to organize employee vaccinations, and last week they were given permission to give doses to cancer patients receiving aggressive chemotherapy. Phase 2 of the state’s immunization program begins Monday, targeting people over the age of 75, and the UMass Memorial will use a dedicated telephone line and text blast to reach 2,500 patients. Justin Precourt, Chief Nursing Officer, said the biggest challenge was knowing what supply the state could expect. He said he might not be able to take it one day and could reach thousands the next day. According to Precourt, hospitals are notified of supplies weekly, but may not be notified up to 24 hours in advance. The UMass Memorial and other hospitals in the state are following federal guidance to administer as many vaccines as possible by not sticking to injections for the second vaccination. “We would believe it would come … the alternative is to sit in the freezer with lots of vaccine, not in people’s arms,” ​​said CEO Dr. Eric Dixon.

