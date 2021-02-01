Health
Possible side effects of Pfizer Covid vaccine
Side effects are expected when the vaccine is given to the majority of the population, what is normal and when should we seek further medical advice?
Vaccination against COVID-19 It’s the easiest way for Australians to get back to normal life, but millions of people are hesitant to get a jab.
Our best shot Is a news.com.au campaign that answers questions about the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Uncover myths about vaccines, answer jab concerns, and let us know when you can get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The most commonly reported side effects of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are injection site pain, malaise, headache, myalgia, chills, arthralgia, and fever.
One interesting fact to remember is that more people experience these side effects after the second dose than after the first dose.
Relation: PM message to all Australians
Please give us your opinion: Do you get vaccinated?
Relation: Rollout mechanism
Therefore, it is important to know that side effects can occur after either dose, but Pfizer states that it is more likely to occur after a second jab.
In the United States Frank McGeorge of Local 4 News recorded a video diary of his experience on the second dose. And while it is “better than COVID,” he said people should be prepared.
“My experience with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine was pretty much what I expected,” said Dr. McGeorge.
“It was the worst I’ve ever experienced from any other shot, but it was mostly pain in the arm I was injected with.
“My second shot was a different story.
“I want to be clear. I’m talking about this, so I have an idea of what could happen after the second shot and I’m ready,” he said.
“Make sure you’re planning a bright day. I’ve talked to many colleagues who also took the second dose, but at least one-third had serious side effects.”
Currently, millions of people in the UK are vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, and the government hopes to vaccinate 14 million citizens by mid-February.
They use the same Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that Australia deploys in the first phase of the program.
It is administered to the muscle in two dose series, ideally at 3-week intervals.
For many, that’s fine. However, caution should be exercised for those who have a history of allergic reactions to the vaccine.
What to do before vaccination
According to Pfizer, all medical conditions need to be communicated to vaccination providers, including:
• Allergic
• I have a fever
• Have a bleeding disorder or are using anticoagulants
• Immune deficiency or taking medications that affect the immune system
• Pregnant or expected to become pregnant
• Are you breastfeeding
• Received another COVID-19 vaccine
In Australia No plans to include pregnant women or children With the deployment of the vaccine until further testing is done.
Who should not get the Pfizer-BIONTECH COVID-19 vaccine?
Do not vaccinate with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine if:
• There was a severe allergic reaction after the last dose of this vaccine
• I had a severe allergic reaction to any of the components of this vaccine.
Experts do not know why rare and severe allergic reactions occur, but believe that polyethylene glycol may be the cause.
This is a compound found in these vaccines and other drugs.
In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that vaccination should not be given if you are allergic to polyethylene glycol.
What about severe allergic reactions?
In rare cases, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is unlikely to cause a severe allergic reaction, according to experts.
This usually occurs within minutes to an hour of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
Like many other vaccines, this is one of the reasons why you are required to continue monitoring after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
Twenty-one cases of anaphylaxis have been reported worldwide after the first dose of 1,893,360 cases of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was reported. Seventeen of those people had existing allergies.
by Centers for Disease Control and PreventionMost (86%) anaphylaxis cases developed symptoms within 30 minutes of vaccination, and most (81%) anaphylaxis patients had a history of allergies or allergic reactions.
Interestingly, women are more likely to suffer a serious reaction. Most (90%) of cases of anaphylaxis reported after vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination occurred in women, but 64% of the vaccine doses given by the recorded recipient gender were given in women. I did.
“Based on initial safety monitoring, anaphylaxis after Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination seems to be a rare event. However, the comparison between anaphylaxis risk and risks associated with non-COVID-19 vaccine is currently available. It is constrained by the limited data available early in the COVID-19 vaccination program, “says CDC.
Signs of a severe allergic reaction include the following:
• Dyspnea
• Swelling of the face and throat
• Fast heartbeat
• Severe rash all over the body
• Dizziness and weakness
What should I do about side effects?
If you have a severe allergic reaction, call 000 or go to the nearest hospital.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]