COVID-19 vaccine continued to roll out in South Carolina | Coronavirus





Greenville, South Carolina (FOX Carolina)- by DHECIn South Carolina, more than 657,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been vaccinated, with approximately 420,000 vaccinations. Most of these doses in the state come from the Pfizer vaccine. A new vaccination site, opened by Prisma Health on Monday in Lawrence’s Ridge, will open Monday through Friday and will distribute 1,240 vaccines per week. This will be the third high-dose vaccination site by Prisma Health, in addition to Greenville and Colombia. Lawrence’s site allows you to book your first dose, bring in a second dose, and receive a limited number of first doses. South Carolina is still in Phase 1A of the COVID-19 vaccine deployment. DHEC said it hopes to start Phase 1B by early spring, and Prisma Health officials say they are preparing for the next phase, but still tens of thousands in the first phase. Still adding that as many as people haven’t taken the shot. “More than 120,000 people over the age of 70 are registered for the vaccine, but many are still unavailable due to limited supply,” said Dr. Sarria Saccocio, Co-Chair of the Prisma Health Vaccine Task Force. Says. .. More COVID-19 vaccination sites have opened upstate, allowing more people to be vaccinated. Lawrence One on February 1st and one in Anderson on February 8th. However, these sites are currently only intended for Phase 1A people: people over the age of 70, people living and working in long-term care facilities, and healthcare professionals. Some people in Phase 1A have not received a second dose of Pfizer vaccine just three weeks after the first vaccine, as it is in demand more than supply. According to doctors, a new study shows that there is a window where you can receive that second shot. “The CDC recently released additional information. They now share confidence in the results of efficacy if the vaccine is received somewhere between the 21st and 6 weeks or 42 days. So, whether the supply is available, missed an appointment, or want to change the schedule, “Dr. Saccocio explained. DHEC also announced this week that it has launched a new COVID-19 vaccine information telephone line. The call line has about 300 staff who can answer questions about vaccines and help find vaccine providers. The call line operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week from 7 am to 7 pm. Its number is 1-866-365-8110.

