Covid-19: Fighting to hear long-distance carriers of the virus

As the world tackles the worst health crisis of the first century, a secondary pandemic is beginning to take hold. This can last for months, if not years, after Covid-19 was eradicated.

“Long-haul carriers,” as they call themselves, have been suffering from the effects of the virus even after removing it from the system.

They may experience one of the most common symptoms, a tremendous series of symptoms, malaise, “brain fog”, but severe shortness of breath, palpitation, chest pain, muscles and joints. I also experience terrible pain.

Many feel that their opinions are not being heard or supported, and some are told by their doctors that nothing is wrong.

Jenene Crossan was diagnosed with Covid-19 last March and spent four days in a traumatized hospital.

Ten months later, she continues to suffer from the effects of the coronavirus.

“I realized that my body was really starting to get inflamed, causing all sorts of internal problems. By July I had surgery,” she said.

“I found that I was growing very well-internally-a lot of cysts and stuff like that [which are] Inflammatory reaction. “

After the surgery, she went downhill quite badly. “I’ve had the majority of what I can’t really do for the next six weeks.”

Supply / RNZ Covid’s long-haul carrier Jenene Crossan and her husband Scottie Chapman.

One of her worst symptoms was the debilitating “brain fog” commonly seen in long-haul transporters.

“One day, when I woke up, I couldn’t stitch the sentences together, so I really thought it must be dementia,” she said.

“It lasted for a long time. It was probably the most depressing one.

“Joint pain, such as arthritis, follows the path of ME and chronic fatigue. [syndrome] Is similar, but has other layers. Cough and lung problems have been going on for a very long time. “

Perhaps even more troublesome for long-haul carriers is the lack of support they have available, and many find that their doctors refuse to believe in them.

“Most people are working on their own to connect ways to fix themselves,” says Crossan.

“They feel unsupported in the dark. Most of them now don’t even care to tell their doctors they are suffering in silence. A huge number of people I’m going downhill because of my mental pain. “

Long haul carriers go it alone

As official channels proved inadequate, long-haul carriers began looking for each online, and New Zealand’s Covid long-haul carrier Facebook page is now a number of major sources and support in the country. Being considered by people.

Freya Sawbridge, who had symptoms the night he returned from Europe last March, started the page.

Supply / RNZ Freya Sawbridge, a long-haul carrier, has launched the Facebook page for Covid long-haul carriers in New Zealand.

“I can sympathize ignorantly-it’s a new virus [and] I don’t expect to go to the hospital like I do when I have a particularly bad recurrence. To get them to answer, “she said.

“But I was shocked by the way I was fired and the arrogance that the doctor didn’t say anything wrong to me.

“It is not possible to know the suffering patient and the thousands of people around the world who are reporting the same symptoms. [that it’s] Everything in your head-it’s just anxiety and you have no problems. “

The most serious symptom of Sawbridge was severe dizziness that lasted about five and a half months.

Contrary to what many would expect from a long Covid, she was 26 at the time and said she had only mild symptoms during her first illness.

“I thought I’d recover in two weeks, but it actually recovered and I’m very well,” she said.

“And four days later it recurred badly. My first symptoms, such as chest pain, severe dizziness, headache, malaise, and numbness in various parts of the body, all returned rapidly and were significantly worse than in the first round. Did.”

She continues to suffer from chest pain and palpitations, and her taste and smell have not yet recovered.

Clinicians should first say “Yeah, I can hear you” – Dr. Michael Maze

One of the few New Zealand researchers studying Covid for a long time is Dr. Michael Maze, a senior pulmonologist and senior lecturer in medicine at the University of Otago.

He and his team have tracked people in the Canterbury area who caught the virus during the first wave of the pandemic and evaluated their recovery.

Although research is still in its infancy, he said Covid is a real phenomenon and Covid-19 survivors are suffering all over the world.

“I think we’re certainly seeing a lot of people telling us that they haven’t recovered yet,” he said.

Alden Williams / Staff Dr. Michael Maze, Physician for Respiratory Infections, University of Otago.

“The pattern seen overseas is the percentage of people (10, 20, 30%) who do not appear to have recovered after 3 or 6 months of illness, and I think the same pattern is seen. In New Zealand.

“What we don’t know yet is the percentage that is really incapacitated, [those who are] Not so good, but definitely better.

“And again, how long will it last? In a sense, six months is long, but will it recover completely in a year? Well, it’s too early to know, so we don’t know yet. “

For now, what clinicians can do is acknowledge that the plight of long-haul carriers is a reality.

“When I talk to some people who have these long symptoms, the first thing they say is,” I really had a hard time getting people to admit that I’m sick here, “he says. I did.

“They feel that they are aware that they should be better and that they are not taken seriously. I think the first thing a clinician should probably do is just sit down and say: “Yeah, I’m listening to you, I’m hearing you’re not getting better, and I don’t have all the answers yet, but we’re going to scrape this and we can’t support you Check if. “

“I want you to study us so that you can really understand what’s going on.” – Freya Sawbridge

Many researchers, including the long Covid, are seeking government support to carry out Covid-19 research.

Anna Brooks, an immunologist who is a senior researcher at the University of Auckland, wants to investigate the long-term effects on the immune system.

“Many of the people who got infected with Covid here and still have chronic symptoms got the virus in March, so it’s a long way from March 2020, still suffering, and what everyone should do. I don’t know, “she said.

“There are many underlying things here. One of them is obviously a way to help them because they are suffering. Sadly, there is no short answer there. No one really knows yet. Hmm, and in fact, it will be a study that will allow us to get at least some answers.

“At the same time, another large gray area for these patients was that many of them were not identified as positive cases. Some are likely, others are likely. In March. The test was not allowed unless I had traveled to China.

“One of the things that all these long haul groups have in common internationally is that half of them have not been confirmed to be positive.”

Brooks said he needed to help scientists develop more specific tests that are currently only available in the laboratory. That way, they can convince people if they have been infected with the virus.

National Institute of Health / AP Scientists need to be supported to develop more specific tests that are currently only available in the laboratory. That way, they can give people confidence about whether they have been infected with the virus.

As New Zealanders return home, many are infected with Covid, but remember that there is no follow-up by health authorities here as they may not have been confirmed by tests. It is also important to keep it. ..

According to Brooks, New Zealand’s covid-free status puts it in a unique position to give researchers a better understanding of the long-term effects of the virus on the body, such as the duration of immunity.

Freya Sawbridge is calling on the government to join.

“My main concern right now is hoping that the long Covid will be officially approved by the government so that people can stop thinking that youth and health provide ultimate protection against the virus. I will.

“I didn’t expect to be in this position, but after a year it worked and I was very young and healthy.

“If they formally acknowledge the long Covid, they can stop the belief that only the old man will die. That is not the only result of a pandemic.

“I need awareness, yeah, I need research. I want you to study so that you can actually understand what’s going on.”

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, we are actively monitoring the long-term consequences of Covid-19 infection.

We are considering options for establishing a project to follow up on New Zealanders infected with the virus.

The ministry is also considering funding long-term Covid-related projects.