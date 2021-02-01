Vaccines have been ruled out as the cause of death for California men who had COVID-19, officials say | State / World

Sacramento, CA — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office of Coroners has ruled out the coronavirus vaccine as the cause of death for a 64-year-old man who died shortly after being administered on January 21.
A man who is a health care worker at a facility in the county tested positive for COVID-19 in late December, and according to the latest information on Saturday from the sheriff’s office, “he also has underlying health problems. And showed symptoms of illness. When the vaccine was given. “
A few hours after receiving the vaccination, the man died, but the sheriff’s office stated that it was not the vaccine’s fault. “Clinical tests and test results show that the COVID-19 vaccine is an individual death.”
The update posted on social media also included an apology for the authorities’ naive reaction to the critics in the first post, but it provided little background to death. A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office refused to answer follow-up questions from The Sacramento Bee at the time.
When a Facebook commenter expressed concern about disseminating information about death without a legitimate link to the vaccine, the official Placer County Sheriff’s Office account said, “I’m dissatisfied with the set of information we provided. If there is, please unfollow this page. “
After the story of the death of a man hit national and international headlines, many jumped to the conclusion that the vaccine was the cause.
California Senator Richard Pan, a Democrat in Sacramento, was one of many who criticized the provision of information on the investigation into the death of Placer County.
In a recent statement, Pan said, “Vaccine opposition radicals have exaggerated and amplified the serious events that occur after vaccination, falsely suggesting vaccines when no causative evidence is found, and against vaccination. Increases anxiety. ” “Because the COVID vaccine is given to high-risk individuals during a fatal pandemic, some of these high-risk individuals have no problems with the vaccine immediately after receiving the vaccine during the course of a normal event. Sometimes death or illness .. .. Headings and speculative reports can be deliberately misunderstood as a reason to scare people to vaccinate. “
He also said that 429 Californians died of COVID-19 on the day the sheriff’s office announced the death. To date, 3.22 million Californians have been infected with COVID-19 and more than 40,000 have died. According to Bloomberg’s vaccination tracker, 3.26 million citizens are vaccinated. No death is decisively associated with the shot.
Clinical trials of both the Pfizer and Modana vaccines suggest that they are very safe. Headache, malaise, and fever are common side effects, but serious problems caused by taking them (side effects that require hospitalization or travel to the emergency room) are rare.
During Pfizer’s trial, two of the 7,851 vaccinations produced high fever enough to be classified as a Grade 4 reaction. In the Moderna trial, 17 of the more than 29,000 vaccinations were the same, most with high fever, one with joint pain and one with fatigue.
(The bee Michael McGough contributed to this story.)
