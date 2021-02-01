The demand for vaccination remains high as the number of cases of the new COVID-19 strain increases in South Florida.

Miami – As highly infectious COVID-19 strains continue to spread throughout the state, competition to vaccinate South Floridians continues.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are currently 125 cases of the B117 strain, also known as a British variant. The variant has been detected in Florida, with more than half of the cases occurring in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Researchers at the University of Miami are actively looking for a variety of cases by examining patients at Jackson Memorial Hospital for viruses.

Floridians have struggled to make reservations since the vaccine distribution began, and the state wants to make things easier with a centralized website. myvaccine.fl.gov..

in the meantime, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in South Florida this Sunday The county will publish a similar registration site this week.

Advertising

“The biggest problem is supply,” said Levin Cava. “We allow people to sign up only once and withdraw from that list when supplies are available, but do not make reservations until we get a weekly quota.”

Sites where people can sign up for bookings Vaccine.nomihealth.com / mdc..

Levine Cava said he would not book an appointment until the quota was available weekly.

“I have created a centralized information site miamidade.gov/vaccineAlso available in Spanish and Creole, we have now ordered all dispensing sites to provide the information they have. The state is doing that. When the federal government is involved, you know they do their thing. The important point is that the public needs to have a centralized source of information so that they do not have to worry about hunting constantly. Levine Cava said.

Advertising

The demand for vaccines is currently higher than the available supply.

On Sunday, Hard Rock Stadium officials resolved the confusion among those who had already received their first dose and were scheduled to receive a second dose at the COVID-19 vaccination site.

Authorities have vaccinated the first vaccination in hard rock, and those who did not answer or never receive a call to schedule a second vaccination will be on site 21 days after the first vaccination He said he could go back. Those who appear will need a CDC card given, a white card showing which vaccine was given and an ID card, and will receive a second vaccination. But you have to wait exactly 21 days before appearing.

If you receive a call and an appointment, the authorities have asked you to appear on the site at the specified date and time.

Many of these communities are unvaccinated, despite the fact that blacks and Hispanics are imbalanced in the effects of COVID-19.

Advertising

Lack of access and distrust are one of the reasons infectious disease expert Dr. Hansel Touks blames this phenomenon.

“There is a serious distrust of vaccines in the minority community, and Tuskegee is an example of evil, but what I am telling patients is that the evil that happened in Tuskegee will harm us today in 2021. Can’t be forgiven. ” Dr. Touks said in South Florida this Sunday..

That skepticism among the community is not new.The· Tuskegee syphilis experiment The 1930s are just one example of the disease progressing without treatment.

Local studies have also been conducted on how well the vaccine protects against British strains. The more contagious UK stocks are potentially more dangerous.

“Variants are not only highly contagious, but probably more serious,” said Dr. Eileen Marty, an expert on FIU infections, earlier this weekend.

Advertising

Related Links:

How to get a coronavirus vaccine in Miami-Dade County

Where is the Broward County Coronavirus Vaccine Site?

Please print the form before you go. Please click here.

Is it time for the second vaccination?This is what you need to know

to see: South Florida of the Week: Dr. Hansel Touks

Advertising

to see: South Florida of the Week: Daniella Levine Cava