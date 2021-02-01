Orange County COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline – NBC Los Angeles





Orange County reported 1,355 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the county to a total of 232,391 cases and 3,062 deaths. The number of patients with coronavirus in county hospitals continued to decline, dropping from 1,442 on Saturday to 1,412, and the number of patients in the intensive care unit from 394 to 392. The county’s state-adjusted ICU bed availability remained zero, with unadjusted figures slightly reduced from 9.9% on Saturday to 9.8%. The state has created a metric tailored to reflect the differences in beds available to COVID-19 and non-coronavirus patients. In the county, 48% of ventilators are available. Of the deaths reported on Sunday, three were residents of a skilled long-term care facility and six were residents of a life support facility. Authorities opposed the practice of crossing the county and said it should not have happened. Vikki Vargas reported in NBC4 News on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 830 residents of skilled long-term care facilities and 320 residents of supported living facilities have died from the virus. Death reports are staggered because they come from a variety of sources and are not always immediately logged. The Orange County Healthcare Agency reported 16,044 tests on Sunday, for a total of 2,681,673. According to OCHCA, 175,513 collections have been recorded. A large immunization site in Disneyland County, which was closed on Friday due to stormy weather, was reopened on Saturday. The vaccine was also distributed on the indoor site of Soka University in Aliso Viejo. Frank Kim, CEO of Orange County, said last week he was dissatisfied with the authorities’ lack of a long-term outlook on when the vaccine would arrive. Vikki Vargas reported in NBC4 News on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. “I need a quote in two weeks,” Kim said. “It will address many of the concerns people have. You can’t schedule for more than a few days.” Kim said hospitals are also increasing vaccinations. As of Friday, outbreaks were reported in 26 skilled care facilities and 37 elderly support living facilities in the county (defined as at least 2 in the last two weeks). Established to handle overflows from local hospitals, Costa Mesa’s Fairview Development Center has 30 people from Orange County, 7 from Los Angeles County, 2 from Riverside County, and 1 from San Bernardino County. Was treating a patient in.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos