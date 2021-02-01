Remdesivir blocks the Covid-19 coronavirus, is it worth the cost? »TechnoCodex

# Scientific trial lawyer “Remdesivir” is not very efficient in treating Covid-19, but current research has shown that it blocks the movement of the coronavirus. That obvious contradiction makes antiviral drugs much more controversial. Remdesivir is an experimental drug developed by biotechnology company Gilead Sciences (identifying Veklury under the model) in collaboration with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Army Infectious Diseases Research Institute. https://www.gilead.com/purpose/advancing-global-health/covid-19 This is certainly one of the many drug candidates initially designed to address the threat of increased disease caused by the RNA virus. It is one. 2002 SARS Outbreak — Can Cause a Pandemic. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2002%E2%80%932004_SARS_outbreak Goal options for such “wide spectrum” drugs shared by various pathogens. In the case of remdesivir, it is the genetic material of RNA — the virus. Nonetheless, the drug was found to be ineffective against the Ebola virus, but was subsequently diverted to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. https://www.drugsincontext.com/the-journey-of-remdesivir:-from-ebola-to-covid-19/ ## Effectiveness of Remdesivir News media prematurely say patients are responding to treatment I reported to. https://www.statnews.com/2020/04/16/early-peek-at-data-on-gilead-coronavirus-drug-suggests-patients-are-responding-to-treatment/ But revealed Information confirmed “Remdesivir was not associated with statistically significant clinical benefit [and] Numerical reductions in time to clinical improvement for previously treated patients require confirmation in larger studies. Https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31022-9/fulltext The controversy surrounding remdesivir due to this fact is whether the drug is definitely an efficient treatment. It revolves around. The strange thing about remdesivir is that it does not comply with the same requirements as different drug candidates. The Covid-19 vaccine was developed 10 times earlier than traditional drugs, but a phase 3 scientific trial to see if each of the potential drugs in hundreds of individuals is protected and efficient. Was carried out. https://www.forbes.com/sites/jvchamary/2020/11/30/coronavirus-vaccine-development-manufacturing-distribution-vaccination/ Drugs are usually licensed for regulatory use, as in the United States. If you meet these two criteria for safety and efficacy, then the Food and Drug Administration. Nevertheless, in October 2020, Remdesivir was approved by the FDA based on promising information from a relatively small trial involving primarily about 1000 contributors. https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-approves-first-treatment-covid-19 Early studies provided contradictory evidence of the effectiveness of remdesivir. Some have found that patients who received the drug recovered faster and had fewer deaths, while others confirmed that they did not reduce the size of hospitalizations or loss of life. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2769870 However, a large evaluation by the World Health Organization Solidarity Examination Consortium has resolved the confusion. Based on interim results from learning more than 5,000 contributors, a global study found that Remdesivir was admitted to Covid-19 as indicated by “overall mortality, onset of ventilation, and length of stay. It had little or no effect on the patient. ” https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMoa2023184 Therefore, remdesivir is not very efficient, and as a result, WHO recommends using remdesivir for Covid-19 patients. https://www.who.int/news-room/feature-stories/detail/who-recommends-against-the-use-of-remdesivir-in-covid-19-patients ## Remdesivir cost medicine is 5 days Or run for 10 days or more. A five-day treatment course costs about $ 2,600 per person, which can be tens of millions of dollars for a hospital with many patients. https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m4057 If the use of remdesivir is limited to average or extreme illness and saves lives, the value is considered cost effective, This drug is an even milder example, and as WHO studies have found, it does not appear to be a life-saving drug. https://icer.org/news-insights/press-releases/icer-provides-second-update-to-pricing-models-for-remdesivir-as-a-treatment-for-covid-19/ What will happen to Remdesivir? Following the discovery of WHO, an article in the * British Medical Journal * highlighted another antiviral drug as a warning story: “Tamiflu,” a drug aimed at blocking oseltamivir or the flu virus. .. https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m4457 In the early 2000s, the government began stockpiling Tamiflu and paid billions of dollars to its producer, the pharmaceutical company Roche. In 2013, impartial researchers accessed Roche’s unpublished information and found that the drug caused many unpleasant side effects and reduced the duration of flu symptoms by just a few hours. The article at https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4375804/ * BMJ * suggests that the story of Remdesivir is another scandal. Is it worth it given that Remdesivir is important and does not seem to save many lives? But probably not as a drug — current analysis suggests that scientists should at least maintain learning how it works to develop higher medicine. ## How Remdesivir Works Remdesivir does not prevent personal contamination by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Vaccines are designed instantly by the immune system to recognize peplomer proteins that allow coronavirus to invade cells and protect individuals from infection, but antiviral agents that respond to Remdecibir’s intent are Destroying the virus’s copy skills, gradually developing, and physique is more time to develop immunity. https://www.forbes.com/sites/jvchamary/2020/11/29/coronavirus-immune-system/ Coronavirus uses RNA as a genetic material, not the DNA used by cells. This means that certain molecular machines need to be repeated. Those genes in producing new viral particles. That machine, “RNA polymerase,” is focused by remdesivir. Two studies have revealed how remdesivir blocks SARS-CoV-2 at the molecular stage. First, chemists at the University of Chicago found that remdesivir was better suited to reduce viral replication than two related antiviral drugs, ribavirin and favipiravir. Their PCs advise that remdesivir is optimal for RNA polymerase binding and destabilization, explaining why it outperforms a variety of drugs. https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acscentsci.0c01242 In a second new study, researchers at the University of Texas at Austin used “cryogenic electron microscopy” (cryo-EM) to: I took a snapshot of the structure. Molecules involved in replication because they work together in people affected by Covid. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1097276521000551 After incorporating remdesivir into RNA polymerase, cryo-EM photography allows the drug to act like a copier blockage and get caught in RNA polymerase. It was confirmed. When the four molecules of remdesivir enter between the gears of the viral polymerase machine, their “paper” copy (the genetic material of RNA) cannot pass through, stopping the copy course. That is the reason for learning the value of Remdesivir. Structural biologist David Taylor explains: “I was able to identify the point where a paper jam occurs. […] If you want to make the blockage worse, you can. Https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-01/uota-sdh012821.php One of the drawbacks of the drug is short-term (probably toxic) overdose, which is an antagonistic discomfort. It contributes to various side effects. Scientists have the potential to block RNA polymerase machines with fewer molecules by fine-tuning the structure of remdesivir. This may allow the drug to be delivered at lower doses. In fact, Gilead Sciences is already using the compound GS-441524, like remdesivir, remotely, which is much cheaper and easier to manufacture and manage. Remdesivir needs to be injected, but GS-441524 can be taken in tablet form. Many also reach the lungs (the main website for infectious diseases), and the main researchers state that “GS-441524 is superior to remdesivir in treating Covid-19.” https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsmedchemlett.0c00316 Despite the cost and ineffectiveness of treating Covid, the true value of remdesivir is that researchers develop higher medicines. Is to support. Antiviral drugs if the SARS-CoV-2 genetic material mutates to create new strains of the virus (and Covid-19 variants) that would circumvent the current vaccine. I have time to buy.