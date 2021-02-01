Health
Understand ivermectin for humans and what is available for use in animals.We talk to veterinary specialists
- There are five forms of ivermectin for animals.
- However, animal ivermectin can be harmful to the human body.
- Overdose of ivermectin can have serious consequences for the human brain and vision.
Ivermectin is one of the drugs being considered as a possible treatment for Covid-19.
The product has not been approved for human use in the country, but has recently been approved by the South African Health Product Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) for its compassionate use for the treatment of Covid-19.
Ivermectin for human use is not available in South Africa and must be imported. This requires special permission.
The forms of ivermectin that are currently approved for use and are (legally) available in the country are not intended for human use.
This form of ivermectin has been approved for use in animals. Nonetheless, there have been reports of people using the veterinary version, raising major safety concerns.
Health24 talked to a veterinarian about ivermectin.
South African ivermectin
Ivermectin is commonly used for internal and external parasites of animals, mainly domestic animals such as sheep and cattle. South African Veterinary Association Dr. Leon de Bruin.
The drug is also used in companion animals such as dogs. This is an over-the-counter drug for animals, and Sahpra recently made it a Schedule 3 drug for humans with a compassionate use program.
Veterinary and human use
According to De Bruyn, ivermectin for animals is available in five forms. Oral solutions; powders; poreons; and capsules, much more common in injectable form.
Ivermectin for humans is provided in the form of pills or tablets-and doctors need to apply to Sahpra for Section 21 permission to distribute it to humans.
Is it safe for human consumption?
The inert excipients or carrier components present in ivermectin for animals are also found as additives in human drinks and foods, but De Bruyn states that livestock products are not registered for human consumption. I emphasized.
“Ivermectin has been used by humans for many years [as a treatment for certain other diseases].. It’s relatively safe. However, when used regularly to treat or prevent Covid-19, it is not known exactly what the long-term effects are, but overdose can have very serious effects on the brain. Yes (as is).
“As you know, people can lose their eyesight or fall into a coma. Therefore, it is very important to consult with a healthcare professional and follow the dosage instructions received from that healthcare professional.” Dr. De Bruyn said.
Professor Vinny Naidoo is the Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Pretoria and an expert in veterinary pharmacology.
In an article he wrote, Naidoo stated that there was no evidence that veterinarian ivermectin worked for humans.
He also warned that human clinical trials involved only a small number of patients and therefore those who took ivermectin needed medical observation.
“There are actually many clinical studies on ivermectin and its effects on Covid-19, but some studies have a small number of patients and some physicians are not properly blinded. I am concerned. [prevented from being exposed to information that might influence them], And that they had patients taking many different medications.
“This is why, when used, patients need to be under the care of a physician to enable proper patient monitoring,” writes Naidoo.
