



According to a study published in Nature Physics, certain types of bacteria transform to adapt to long-term exposure to antibiotics. According to this study, bacteria tend to change their properties as a basic biological process to better adapt to the environment. This new study, led by Associate Professor of Physics at Carnegie Mellon University, suggests that antibiotics have long helped prevent and treat bacterial infections. However, it is becoming increasingly possible for many types of bacteria to adapt to resist antibiotic treatment. Banergie’s work at Carnegie Mellon University and the University College London (UCL) conducted research to understand the dynamics and physics behind various cellular processes. A common theme in his work was that the shape of cells can have a significant impact on their reproduction and survival. Banerjee, in collaboration with researchers at the University of Chicago, broadly discusses how exposure to antibiotics affects the growth and morphology of the commonly used model organism, Kaulovactor Crescentus. I decided to do research. “Using single-cell experiments and theoretical modeling, we show that cell shape changes serve as a feedback strategy for better adaptation of bacteria to surviving antibiotics,” Bannergie said. It is stated in. Researchers have found that the wider and more curved bacteria change their shape dramatically, especially when exposed to the less lethal dose of the antibiotic chloramphenicol. “These shape changes allow the bacteria to overcome the stress of antibiotics and resume rapid growth,” said Banergie. Researchers conclude that these physical changes allow bacteria to achieve higher curvatures and lower surface-to-volume ratios, and that fewer antibiotic particles pass through the cell surface as they grow. “This insight has significant implications for human health and could stimulate more molecular research into the role of cell shape in bacterial growth and antibiotic resistance,” said Banergie.

