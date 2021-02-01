The flu has been “almost completely wiped out” in the UK, experts say

According to a new report from The Sunday Times, The number of people affected by the flu has dropped by 95%, with only a few per 100,000 people reporting flu-like illnesses to the GP in January (usually during the peak of the European flu season). 1.1 people.

Comparing that with a five-year average of 27 people per 100,000, the future looks bright.

Simon de Lucigan, a professor of primary care at the University of Oxford and director of the Research and Surveillance Center of the Royal College of General Practicers, said the flu “seems to have been almost completely wiped out.”

“I can’t think of a year when this happened.”

John McCaulejye, director of the World Health Organization’s Center for Influenza Reference and Research Cooperation, added: -90 Influenza pandemic. “

Believe it or not, it seems unlikely that the coronavirus pandemic affected the dramatic reduction in numbers. This is mainly due to how hygienic the population has become. shock. It may also have something to do with the government urging as many people as possible to get the flu shot last summer (a free flu vaccine program expanded to people over the age of 50 in December. it was done).

Scientists hope that the turmoil of the cold, flu, and viral seasons over the past year will help reveal new information about behaviors and infections, such as response to and interactions with health measures. I hope after that I will be able to report on something similar to down under.

