Health
Vaccines give hope and workers fight fatigue
Michelle Fernardo, Coronavirus ICU Nurse Manager at the UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, said that agility is a coping mechanism for the endless battle with COVID-19, which can leave workers with prolonged trauma. Said.
“You’re here, laugh, then get in the car, cry and come back and laugh,” she said last week when the hospital invited Herald behind the scenes to get a glimpse of the front lines.
Kelly Paget, a nurse in the COVID intensive care unit, said: “Spring was hard, but we all got well and wanted to conquer it … Now it’s like a bit of fate and darkness, like when this will end.”
Padgett added that her voice was emotional and “now people don’t want to know that this is still going on.”
At the Coronavirus ICU on Thursday, a group of at least six nurses, respiratory therapists, and other healthcare professionals are around patients suffering from treatments that can occur several times a day. I got together.
The turmoil was set against a creepy, quiet ICU, piercing only the constant noise of an automatic hand sanitizer dispenser, a beep monitor, and the crumples of personal protective equipment worn and thrown away.
ICU patients with coronavirus are quarantined in their negative pressure chamber with the door closed and a large red block letter saying “Door must always be closed”. Supplies are usually scattered in empty corridors, limiting the number of times workers can enter the hospital room.
The unit nurse said that in most cases the patient was not even aware of how isolated he was.
The hospital will use every space for the storm surge area that was empty last week, a socially remote room for staff to eat safely, and a non-COVID-19 intensive care unit in a reused recovery unit. It was reconstructed as.
Within another COVID-19 unit with less severe patients, a complete PPE cleaner will move through the hall and nurses will contact the patient via the iPad, reducing the need to enter the room.
Nurse manager Nickelda Chiari said staff are trying to find time every day to express their gratitude and celebrate their success.
“It can be very exhausting, but we’re holding up,” Chiari said.
The burden on healthcare professionals is one of the biggest concerns of hospital operations, as the state begins to slowly decline from the peak of high-case, hospitalization, and fatal holidays and is looking to vaccination efforts.
“We can’t overemphasize the sacrifice this has cost our staff,” said Justin Precourt, Chief Nursing Officer, and hospitals have implemented many programs to help employees manage their mental stress at work. He added that it was done.
“Everyone is moving to vaccines, but hey, we’re still here with patients with these illnesses,” Precoat said.
Dr. Michael Gustafsson, president of the Medical Center, said the adequate supply of PPE and vaccines made him feel much better about frontline employees. “The only thing left on the staff side is a year of tiredness,” he said.
“After experiencing many traumas, many morbidities, many deaths, you experienced a kind of deficiency, you don’t have many of the tanks left to give,” he said. I added.
With 225 participants from various departments, Gustafson’s daily command call is worn out, increasing patient vaccination, escaping surge spaces, resuming selective procedures, and ending employee vaccination. In addition to caring for the staff, more goals were revealed.
One in the call said, “Memorial is very busy today,” and another said, “Watch the ICU capacity carefully.”
These same concerns were repeated later in the day at the weekly Town Hall with hospital leaders and employees.
The staff answers questions from CEO Dr. Eric Dickson and others, everything from whether the vaccine is protected from new viral variants to what to tell patients seeking vaccination. I asked.
One employee even asked if he could volunteer to take an elderly patient to a vaccine appointment.
Dixon provided virtual attendees at the City Hall with updates, and the second surge before and after the holidays resulted in 386 inpatients in central Massachusetts, now about 270. He said he was.
He said a continued reduction in cases across the state would lead to a reduction in hospitalizations, unless new variants threaten the effectiveness of the vaccine.
“In most cases, I think the worst thing about COVID is over,” Dixon said.
