Vaccines give hope and workers fight fatigue





Worcester MA. January 28: Michael Gustafson, President of the UMass Memorial Medical Center, will speak at the Umass Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts on January 28, 2021. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / Media News Group / Boston Herald)

Worcester MA. January 28: Michael Gustafson, President of the UMass Memorial Medical Center, will take part in a daily access and safety call at the Umass Medical Center Command Center in Worcester, Massachusetts on January 28, 2021. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / Media News Group / Boston Herald)

Worcester MA. January 28: LPN Jesse Jackson gives Emmanuel Osaibons, RN, a second shot of the vaccine at the Umas Medical Center on January 28, 2021 in Worcester, Massachusetts. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / Media News Group / Boston Herald)



Worcester MA. January 28: Nursing student Christina Connolly vaccinated anesthesia technician Michael Boswick for the second time on January 28, 2021 at the Umas Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / Media News Group / Boston Herald)

Worcester MA. January 28: Nursing student Christina Connolly vaccinated anesthesia technician Michael Boswick for the second time on January 28, 2021 at the Umas Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / Media News Group / Boston Herald)

Worcester MA. January 28: Michael Gustafson, President of the UMass Memorial Medical Center, stands in the emergency department surge space at the Umass Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, on January 28, 2021. The hospital used temporary walls to create extra space in the lobby around the building. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / Media News Group / Boston Herald)



Worcester MA. January 28: On January 28, 2021 in Worcester, Massachusetts, Michael Gustafson, President of the UMass Memorial Medical Center, will join the Umass Medical Center’s system-wide town hall. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / Media News Group / Boston Herald)

Worcester MA. January 28: Maichi Tran, Manager of Clinical Pharmacy Services, loaded the Pfizer vaccine into a syringe at the Umass Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, on January 28, 2021. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / Media News Group / Boston Herald)

Worcester MA. January 28: Kelsea Lyver, MHS, RN charts with full PPE by some cleaners, Scherley Beauvais and Katherine Perez Colon, before entering a room on the covid floor of the Umass Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. It is working. .. This space was previously used for oncology, but has been replaced by active use outside the ICU. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / Media News Group / Boston Herald)



Worcester MA. January 28: Clinical pharmacist Melissa Cohlhepp and clinical pharmacy service manager Maichi Tran loaded the Pfizer vaccine into a syringe at the Umass Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts on January 28, 2021. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / Media News Group / Boston Herald)

Worcester MA. January 28: COVIDICU Nurse Education and Safety Specialists Fred Oestberg, RN, and MSN will collaborate with a team of distressed patients at the Umass Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, January 28, 2021. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / Media News Group / Boston Herald)

Worcester MA. January 28: On January 28, 2021 in Worcester, Massachusetts, Catherine Perez Colon and Shirley Beauve, part of the scavenger, wear full PPE before entering a room on the shared floor of the Umas Medical Center. .. This space was previously used for oncology, but has been replaced by active use outside the ICU. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / Media News Group / Boston Herald)



Worcester MA. January 28: Catherine Perez Colon, part of the Cleaner, wears full PPE on January 28, 2021 before preparing to enter a room on the covid floor of the Umass Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. I am. This space was previously used for oncology, but has been replaced by active use outside the ICU. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / Media News Group / Boston Herald)

Worcester MA. January 28: Catherine Perez Colon, part of the cleaning crew, wears full PPE on January 28, 2021 before entering a room on the covid floor of the Umass Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. This space was previously used for oncology, but has been replaced by active use outside the ICU. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / Media News Group / Boston Herald)

Worcester MA. January 28: On January 28, 2021 in Worcester, Massachusetts, RN’s Kelly Paget checks the Covid ICU room at the Umass Medical Center. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / Media News Group / Boston Herald)



Worcester MA. January 28: Covid floor door sign warning the Umass Medical Center to remain closed on January 28, 2021 in Worcester, Massachusetts. This space was previously used for oncology, but has been replaced by active use outside the ICU. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / Media News Group / Boston Herald)

Worcester MA. January 28: COVIDICU staff nurse Leah Welch, RN, collaborates with a team of distressed patients at the Umass Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, January 28, 2021. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / Media News Group / Boston Herald)

Worcester MA. January 28: Dr. Shazhad Khan, who attends the lungs, is in the room at Covid ICU in Worcester, Massachusetts, January 28, 2021, at the Umass Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, while he and his team are working on a suffering patient. Look into the door. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / Media News Group / Boston Herald)



Worcester MA. January 28: Room at Covid ICU, Umass Medical Center, Worcester, Massachusetts, January 28, 2021, in Worcester, Massachusetts, while attending physician Dr. William Wong and his team are working on a suffering patient. Look into the door. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / Media News Group / Boston Herald)

Worcester MA. January 28: Scherley Beauvais, part of the Cleaner, wore full PPE on January 28, 2021 before entering a room on the covid floor of the Umass Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. This space was previously used for oncology, but has been replaced by active use outside the ICU. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / Media News Group / Boston Herald)

Worcester MA. January 28: Dr. Shazhad Khan, who attends the lungs, is in the room at Covid ICU in Worcester, Massachusetts, January 28, 2021, at the Umass Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, while he and his team are working on a suffering patient. Look into the door. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / Media News Group / Boston Herald)



Worcester MA. January 28: Elizabeth Ferran (RN), an ICU staff nurse, will work on a mobile computer or workstation on-wheel (WOW) at the Covid ICU at the Umass Medical Center on January 28, 2021 in Worcester, Massachusetts. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / Media News Group / Boston Herald)

Worcester MA. January 28: Michelle O’Rourke, DPN, RN, CCRN stands in the uncluttered surge space of the Umass Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, on January 28, 2021. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / Media News Group / Boston Herald)

Worcester MA. January 28: Respiratory therapist Wilson Inam runs Workstation On Wheel (WOW) on January 28, 2021 through the Covid ICU unit at the Umass Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / Media News Group / Boston Herald)



Worcester MA. January 28: On January 28, 2021 in Worcester, Massachusetts, RN’s Kelly Paget prepares to enter the Covid ICU room at the Umass Medical Center. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / Media News Group / Boston Herald) Michelle Fernardo, Coronavirus ICU Nurse Manager at the UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, said that agility is a coping mechanism for the endless battle with COVID-19, which can leave workers with prolonged trauma. Said. “You’re here, laugh, then get in the car, cry and come back and laugh,” she said last week when the hospital invited Herald behind the scenes to get a glimpse of the front lines. Kelly Paget, a nurse in the COVID intensive care unit, said: “Spring was hard, but we all got well and wanted to conquer it … Now it’s like a bit of fate and darkness, like when this will end.” Padgett added that her voice was emotional and “now people don’t want to know that this is still going on.” At the Coronavirus ICU on Thursday, a group of at least six nurses, respiratory therapists, and other healthcare professionals are around patients suffering from treatments that can occur several times a day. I got together. The turmoil was set against a creepy, quiet ICU, piercing only the constant noise of an automatic hand sanitizer dispenser, a beep monitor, and the crumples of personal protective equipment worn and thrown away. ICU patients with coronavirus are quarantined in their negative pressure chamber with the door closed and a large red block letter saying “Door must always be closed”. Supplies are usually scattered in empty corridors, limiting the number of times workers can enter the hospital room. The unit nurse said that in most cases the patient was not even aware of how isolated he was. The hospital will use every space for the storm surge area that was empty last week, a socially remote room for staff to eat safely, and a non-COVID-19 intensive care unit in a reused recovery unit. It was reconstructed as. Within another COVID-19 unit with less severe patients, a complete PPE cleaner will move through the hall and nurses will contact the patient via the iPad, reducing the need to enter the room. Nurse manager Nickelda Chiari said staff are trying to find time every day to express their gratitude and celebrate their success. “It can be very exhausting, but we’re holding up,” Chiari said. The burden on healthcare professionals is one of the biggest concerns of hospital operations, as the state begins to slowly decline from the peak of high-case, hospitalization, and fatal holidays and is looking to vaccination efforts. “We can’t overemphasize the sacrifice this has cost our staff,” said Justin Precourt, Chief Nursing Officer, and hospitals have implemented many programs to help employees manage their mental stress at work. He added that it was done. “Everyone is moving to vaccines, but hey, we’re still here with patients with these illnesses,” Precoat said. Dr. Michael Gustafsson, president of the Medical Center, said the adequate supply of PPE and vaccines made him feel much better about frontline employees. “The only thing left on the staff side is a year of tiredness,” he said. “After experiencing many traumas, many morbidities, many deaths, you experienced a kind of deficiency, you don’t have many of the tanks left to give,” he said. I added. With 225 participants from various departments, Gustafson’s daily command call is worn out, increasing patient vaccination, escaping surge spaces, resuming selective procedures, and ending employee vaccination. In addition to caring for the staff, more goals were revealed. One in the call said, “Memorial is very busy today,” and another said, “Watch the ICU capacity carefully.” These same concerns were repeated later in the day at the weekly Town Hall with hospital leaders and employees. The staff answers questions from CEO Dr. Eric Dickson and others, everything from whether the vaccine is protected from new viral variants to what to tell patients seeking vaccination. I asked. One employee even asked if he could volunteer to take an elderly patient to a vaccine appointment. Dixon provided virtual attendees at the City Hall with updates, and the second surge before and after the holidays resulted in 386 inpatients in central Massachusetts, now about 270. He said he was. He said a continued reduction in cases across the state would lead to a reduction in hospitalizations, unless new variants threaten the effectiveness of the vaccine. “In most cases, I think the worst thing about COVID is over,” Dixon said.

