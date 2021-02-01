COVID “long-distance carrier” suffers from symptoms months after diagnosis





A 29-year-old Omaha man said he was still suffering from the side effects of COVID-19 three months after the virus-positive test. Doctors call him a “long-haul carrier” of COVID, but there aren’t many answers on how to help him. He said his life was not the same after being infected with the virus. Painting is a passion for Jared Staben. “This is my favorite,” he said, showing the picture. Creativity is his exit, but COVID sneaked in and robbed it. “I’m very frustrated because I have all these hobbies I’ve done before. I wrote a book. I used to paint,” said Jared Staben. “Now it’s very difficult to focus long enough to get one or more paragraphs or half a canvas.” Starben tested positive in November after a fever of 103 degrees. “The day after Thanksgiving, I had a fever of 103. After that, I had a loss of taste, a loss of smell, and I felt like someone had hit me on my face here. All my joints are on fire. I felt like, “he said. The 29-year-old said he had all the symptoms, but one refused to leave after a few months. “Episode of delirium, forget who I am and where I am. Instead of a fog in my brain, I feel better for one minute and start to zone out for the next minute, just like an awake delirium. “Haze,” said Staben. Starben is what doctors call a “long-distance carrier.” He is negative on the test, but still suffers from the side effects of the virus. “There’s a lot I don’t know, a lot the doctor doesn’t know, and I’m just confused,” Staben said. Starben said he fell during the episode last week. The doctor thought it might be a seizure, so he got an MRI. “Thankfully, there are no signs of a stroke, but none of these other symptoms are explained,” he said. “It was very frustrating. There were times when I just got lost and felt depressed.” Starben wants people to take the virus seriously and cover it up. “I didn’t expect this to happen, and I just want everyone to wake up. We’ve been working on this for a year now,” he said. “Wearing a mask is a tribute and otherwise incredibly rude. You just wear a mask. This is literally the bare minimum you can do at this time.”

