Israeli coronavirus survivors reinfect South African variants





Ziv Yaffe was positive for COVID-19 twice after being positive for the virus last August. However, with this new South African strain, Jaffe said he had no symptoms and "feels good and has not infected anyone else." Ynet.. 57-year-old Yaffe tested positive for the new strain after returning from Turkey to Israel. When he was infected with the virus last August, he said it was more difficult to deal with the virus. "I'm neither a doctor nor a researcher, but for the first time personally I can say I was really very ill," he said in a report. A possible reason for the absence of symptoms this time is "the original virus that protected the strain from disease when infected," said Professor Shai Efrati. Yaffe is currently participating in a study conducted by Efrati to evaluate the immune system of people after recovery from the coronavirus. "Since then, we've been following him and have seen the antibody decline over time, but I'm not sure if this is enough to prevent another disease. It should be emphasized that does not necessarily prevent infection. "Ephrati added to the report. His re-examination after returning from Turkey confirms that Jaffe has a South African stake. "He was infected with the virus, but he wasn't ill," Ephrati said. "His wife, daughter and grandson also lived with him, but no one was infected." According to Ephrati, "This is a case where we can learn a lot. The antibody he developed in August protected him from the onset of the disease," he told Ynet. "This means an antibody developed from the original virus that he provided protection against the disease, even when infected with a South African mutation." As a result of the increased number of cases of coronavirus, the Israeli government I agreed Extend the current blockade to Friday morning and Knesset Passed the bill This doubles the fine for coronavirus regulatory violations.

