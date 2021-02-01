Blockade leads to the lowest influenza case in 130 years





Johanna Garner February 1, 2021 11:00 am

Influenza cases plummeted 95%. Experts believe that the blockade and good hygiene may be the cause. January is the normal peak time influenza, Winter and dirty subways create the perfect breeding ground for the virus. But this season, instead of dealing with snuff, Most of us were at home and the number of cases of the virus was significantly reduced. Worst influenza case in 130 years In the third week of January, Only 0.9 per 100,000 people went to the doctors who reported flu-like symptoms. Compared to the normal 5-year rate of about 27. And of all the patients who had surgery from 392 doctors, only 42 showed evidence of flu-like symptoms. The Sunday Times He also reported that in the second week of January, the influenza positive rate (a common measure of influenza cases in the community) was 0%. None of the 1894 people tested were infected with the virus. Simon de Lucigan, a professor of primary care at Oxford University, Sun: I can’t think of the year this happened. In Midlands and eastern England, the incidence of influenza was only 0.5 per 100,000, as in Scotland, but in Wales it was only 1.0 per 100,000. Why is the incidence of influenza declining? Experts believe it Dramatic depression influenza The case is most likely the result of blockades and other coronavirus security measures. Blockades have generally reduced people’s chances of getting the flu. But when they manage to get out, it usually involves an increase in face masks, social distance, and the amount of hand washing and disinfection. Prevents the spread of annoying seasonal viruses. Professor Lucigan continued: There is a great deal of evidence about hand washing. If a pandemic occurs again, some of these measures will definitely remain in the arsenal. As the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports, the UK is not the only place experiencing declines. Influenza cases dropped sharply just two weeks after introduction. BlockadeThe US influenza positive rate went from 19% in September-February 2019 to just 0.3% in March-May 2020, and this trend continues. The CDC has closed schools, ordered homes, banned large gatherings, and even Rapid increase in influenza vaccination.. The CDC statement explains: The global decline in influenza virus circulation is realistic and appears to be occurring at the same time as the COVID-19 pandemic and associated community mitigation measures.

