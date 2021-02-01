Warning to scammers stealing bank details using Covid vaccine scams





A fake email claiming to be from the NHS was sent with a link for people to click to accept or reject the invitation to Covid vaccination. Residents are warned to report emails to police and action scams as they ask for bank details. The email sender created a name that looks official, such as noreply @ nhs.gov.uk, but the actual email address is not linked to the NHS. Nationwide, the scam has been reported to action scams more than 1,000 times in 24 hours. David Jamison, a West Midlands police and criminal commissioner, said he was “outraged” and personally scammed. He states: “Making sure everyone is vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine is a priority, and I’m resentful that scammers are using the most valuable tools to defeat the virus. One screenshot of fraud vaccine email “There are a lot of false emails and false messages-I received some myself-some say you had a parcel that couldn’t be delivered. “Although it has the NHS emblem, there are also false vaccination invitations. “I will tell people: be very careful. “This is a shameful act. Anyone who receives a suspicious email is advised to report it to the West Midlands Police and action fraud. “In addition, encourage vulnerable relatives, friends, and neighbors to be aware of them and stay in close contact with them to avoid being victims of this scam. “The NHS will never ask for your vaccine payments or bank details. If you receive this email, please report it to the police. “You can notice the fact that many of them don’t use your name and use your email address to talk to you. Some are misspelled, but not all. “Of course, police will act in the right places as possible against those who commit this type of crime.” Dudley North lawmaker Marco Longhi raised the issue with the responsible minister after his friend was scammed. “I reported this to the minister in charge, and they are working on it. The depth of corruption that people go to is amazing,” he added. “My friend sent me this image of the email I received. It looks very reasonable, but it’s a scam. Clicking on the link will ask for bank details. Don’t click on the link Please, if so, respond to any information request. “ The NHS will never ask people to pay for the vaccine, a local health boss said. Sally Roberts, Chief Nurse of Black Country and West Birmingham, said: “It’s a real shame that people are taking advantage of the hope that vaccines will deceive the locals. The NHS will never ask you to pay for the vaccine and we will appear in your home without notice. Never wait for a letter from your local GP or NHS Reservation Service. “ Victoria Wilson, a staff minister responsible for the staffordshire county council’s trading standards, said the number of Covid-related text and email scams has increased over the past 12 months. She states: “A text scam similar to this particular scam looks real, but don’t be fooled by it. If in doubt, check with friends and family. The NHS will never ask for bank details. Remember, beware of older relatives and neighbors who may be exposed to this type of scam. “

