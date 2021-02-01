Bacteria can become more tolerant of antibiotics by transformation





A new study, led by Associate Professor of Physics at Carnegie Mellon University, shows how certain types of bacteria can adapt to long-term exposure to antibiotics by changing their shape. This work was published in Nature Physics today. Adaptation allows organisms to better adapt their properties and behavior to the environment, whether it is the famous variety of finch observed by pioneering biologist Charles Darwin or the many types of bacteria in which humans coexist. It is a basic biological process that turns into. Antibiotics have long helped people prevent and treat bacterial infections, but it is becoming increasingly possible for many types of bacteria to adapt to resist antibiotic treatment. Banersey’s work at Carnegie Mellon University and University College London (UCL) focuses on the mechanics and physics behind various cellular processes, and a common theme in his work is the shape of the cells. Breeding and survival. Together with researchers at the University of Chicago, he decided to delve into how exposure to antibiotics affects the growth and morphology of the commonly used model organism Caulobacter Crescentus. “Using single-cell experiments and theoretical modeling, we show that cell shape changes serve as a feedback strategy for better adaptation of bacteria to surviving antibiotics,” Banersey said. Described what the collaborators found. When exposed to the sublethal dose of the sublethal antibiotic chloramphenicol for multiple generations, researchers have found that the wider and more curved bacteria change their shape dramatically. “These shape changes allow the bacteria to overcome the stress of antibiotics and resume rapid growth,” said Banergie. Researchers develop a theoretical model that shows that these physical changes cause bacteria to achieve higher curvatures and lower surface-to-volume ratios, and fewer antibiotic particles pass through the cell surface as they grow. By doing so, I came to this conclusion. “This insight has significant implications for human health and is likely to stimulate more molecular research on the role of cell shape in bacterial growth and antibiotic resistance,” Banergie said. reference

Banerjee S, Lo K, Ojkic N, Stephens R, Scherer NF, Dinner AR Mechanical feedback facilitates bacterial adaptation to antibiotics. Nature Physics.. Published online January 4th, 2021st, 1-7th. Doi:10.1038 / s41567-020-01079-x This article was republished from material.. Note: The material may have been edited in length and content. Please contact the citation source for more information.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos