A 103-year-old child defeats the coronavirus and celebrates his birthday in a socially distant parade





A 103-year-old woman in Oklahoma, USA, celebrated her 103rd birthday months after defeating the new coronavirus. Over the weekend, friends and family in Delaha Thorne held a socially distant birthday parade for women. Talking about the parade, the woman said: I didn’t know they were going to do it all. The family with Hathorn said the elderly became emotional through the parade for her. The family said: She said, “I’m not going to cry. I’m not going to cry.” Well, that’s what you can wipe your tears with because you have sleeves on your jacket. ” .. That’s what she did. She does everything for everyone else. It’s time to do something for her. Hathorn is the mother of seven children. She is the grandmother of 26 children and more than 100 great-grandmothers. She fought the coronavirus last year and spent two weeks at Logar County Hospital in Guthrie. She repelled it! Her son, Lorenzo, talked about her mother’s fight and said: Unbelievable. Because all the rules are strict, if you are of a certain age, you can’t get through it. Talking about the fight against the virus, older women said they had some ideas to help them survive difficult times. The 103-year-old said that everyone needs to live a life without regrets. She added: Treat everyone right, treat everyone the same, and try to eat delicious food. Happy Birthday Mrs. Hathorn, you are inspiring many, many, many young people.

