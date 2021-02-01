Relatives of the Covid-19 virus found in a sample of turtles collected in 2010





Cambodian researchers have identified “relatives” of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the turtle. According to a study published in the Preprint Journal, media reports show that virus samples stored in the freezer in 2010 show 92.6% similarity to the Covid-19 virus. However, these virus samples have not been collected from China. This indicates that the geographical distribution of SARS-CoV-2 is larger than previously confirmed. The study was conducted while a team from the World Health Organization was investigating the cause of a coronavirus pandemic in China. Recent studies have shown that even if the first case of the virus was reported in China, the cause of the outbreak is still unknown. A previous study conducted in May showed that several closely related pathogens of Covid-19 in two different species of turtles were sampled in 2013 and 2019. But this time, two researchers from the Sorbonne University and Pastor Institute in France and the University of California, Davis in the United States are samples from Chamel’s horseshoe-shaped bats collected in Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar in December 2010. I found a relative who is much closer to me. Thailand, Vietnam. Of the 430 samples they studied, 16 were positive for the coronavirus and two of the 16 positive samples showed 92.6 percent genetic similarity to SARS-CoV-2, the paper said. It was. Southeast Asia is home to a wide variety of wildlife that host coronaviruses such as SARS. Researchers speculate that this area should be considered an important area in the ongoing investigation of the origin of SARS-CoV-2, and certainly in future broader coronavirus surveillance activities.

..





