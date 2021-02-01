Role of host immune response in COVID-19: ally or enemy?

One of the biggest mysteries of the current pandemic is why the outcome of SARS-CoV-2 infection varies greatly from person to person. Researchers are looking for clues to the host’s immune response to the virus.



Most people infected with SARS-CoV-2 clear the virus with few or no symptoms, while others develop serious illnesses that can lead to hospitalization or death. ..



“Like any other virus, it’s your immune system that protects you from the harmful consequences of the infection,” he says. Arne Akbar, Professor of Immunology, University College London. “But there is something wrong with the immune system in the fight against SARS-CoV-2, which has these very bad consequences for some individuals.”



However, it is not exactly known what this immune dysfunction will look like. – – It can vary between patients with severe illness.



“If the infection doesn’t go away quickly, some of the medical conditions of the disease can be caused by the immune system rushing to fight it,” he explains. Deborah Dan Walters, Professor of Immunology at Surrey University and Chairman of the British Society for Immunology COVID-19 Task Force. “Therefore, it is important to understand the balance of the immune response. – – What is good and what is bad. “



The complex interactions between SARS-CoV-2 and the immune system are difficult to elucidate, but they are crucial in shaping our response to the virus. Our knowledge of the host’s immune response has already helped identify existing drugs for treating critically ill patients. It also supports the work to develop new vaccines that offer our best hopes of escaping the devastating effects of the current pandemic.





Call to weapons



SARS-CoV-2 invades cells via a receptor known as angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2). This receptor is on the surface of cells that line the lungs and elsewhere in the body. Our first line of defense is a non-specific “congenital” response that is rapidly mobilized after infection, such as viral killing proteins released from infected cells. But like many viruses, SARS-CoV-2 has evolved strategies to avoid these early immune responses, Masking of its genetic material and production of viral proteins that can block antiviral reactions.



“If the virus is cleared in its early stages, nothing happens. This helps explain why some people are asymptomatic,” says Akbar. “But when the virus breaks these initial defenses, problems begin to occur.”

The next step is the “adaptive” immune response. It takes a long time to get up and run, but it produces a very specific reaction to the virus. “The immune system has B cells that can produce neutralizing antibodies to the virus and T cells that can recognize and kill virus-infected cells,” continues Akbar. “During the lag phase, when B and T cells are activated, innate immune cells can provide some protection, but they are less specialized in what they do.”

In the early stages of the pandemic, some expressed concern that the host’s immune response to SARS-CoV-2 could deviate from the normal pattern.



“It’s really positive to see the data accumulate,” he says. Lucy Walker, Professor of Immunoregulation at University College London.. “Most people have been panned out just as we would expect, by producing antibodies and a great T cell response.”

Tilt the balance



The immune system is a powerful entity that can provide protection against everything we may encounter in our lifetime.

“But like any other military, it needs to be tightly controlled,” says Akbar. “Otherwise, this causes autoimmune conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and type 1 diabetes, and the immune system begins to attack human body tissues.”

Researchers are investigating what happens when the immune system turns on the host as COVID-19 begins to shift its balance in the wrong direction.

“It’s more like autoimmunity,” Walker says. “Most people get rid of the virus with little problem and turn off the immune response, but some people have a prolonged response that causes immune damage.”

Researchers have discovered a variety of factors that are known to increase the risk of serious COVID-19, such as age and certain existing health conditions. This can provide clues as to what goes wrong.

“There is a phenomenon called’inflammatory aging’that causes more background inflammation as people get older,” says Akbar. “Interestingly, some of the existing health conditions that predispose to severe COVID-19 are associated with higher levels of these inflammatory mediators.”

Researchers are exploring the hypothesis that background inflammation can interfere with the body’s ability to quickly remove the virus without causing tissue damage.

Long-term immunity



The body’s ability to produce long-lived “memory” T and B cells is key to SARS-CoV-2 immunity.

“This immune memory should provoke a faster, larger response when the virus is encountered again,” Walker explains. “That is, we need to get rid of the infection with far fewer symptoms than we did at the beginning. Hopefully we have no symptoms at all.”



A recent study found that healthcare workers who had previously been infected with COVID-19 83% protection provided for at least 5 months..Another study Immunity may last up to 8 monthsIt is indicated by the presence of neutralizing antibodies, memory B cells and T cells in the bloodstream.



“For the vast majority of people, once they get it, they don’t tend to get it again,” says Akbar. “Some cases have received a lot of attention, but only a few people actually re-infect.”

Understanding how long the protection lasts is important to inform future immunization strategies. Some researchers even predict that immunity to SARS-CoV-2 may even produce better immune memory compared to natural infections.

“Viruses often have ways to circumvent the immune response,” Walker explains. “This is one of the great advantages of SARS-CoV-2. Vaccines do not have such characteristics, whereas they delay or suppress the initial immune response very early in infection. “

Road to treatment and vaccines



Drugs that can manipulate the immune response have already helped prevent death from COVID-19.Dexamethasone, an immunosuppressant First treatment proven to be effective in some patients With a serious illness. Recently, Preliminary results of clinical trials show that two immunotherapies When used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, it helps improve the survival rate of critically ill patients.



Has made even faster progress Development of vaccine to protect against COVID-19 – And many are keen to emphasize the huge foundation of basic science that made this possible.

“We needed to leverage our existing knowledge of the normal immune response and the type of immune response we wanted to elicit with the vaccine,” Walker says. “And we have also relied on the availability of immunological assays to measure these effects.”

All vaccine candidates should first undergo extensive preclinical trials to see if they are protective against infection or disease.

“Before bringing a candidate vaccine into clinical trials, we need immunology to assess its safety and efficacy,” explains Dunn-Walters. “The presence of virus-specific neutralizing antibodies and T cell responses should be monitored.”



Define what is known as “Correlation of protection” The key is to give scientists the ability to assess the effectiveness of a vaccine by measuring the immune response rather than the clinical outcome.



“We provide tools for investigating different populations without challenging thousands of people with the virus,” says Dunn-Walters. “Once the vaccine proves effective, it can even be unethical for people to participate in a randomized, placebo-controlled trial.”

Scientific heritage



Scientific research, especially in the field of immunology, is suddenly in the limelight due to the current pandemic. Hoping to see the end, many are beginning to see longer-term opportunities in the aftermath.

“Each pandemic is different, so it’s not always possible to create a complete rulebook,” Dunn-Walters said. “But you can learn lessons that will help you prepare to deal with future threats.”

Others emphasize the importance of investing in a wide range of basic sciences that have supported much of what has been achieved.

“I don’t know where humanity’s next problem comes from, and what it takes to tackle it,” Walker says. “But having an up-to-date textbook on the basic principles will certainly put us in the best position to succeed.”