A company that stores and distributes SA Covid vaccines





Cape Town-Cape Town-based biopharmacy Biovac has been appointed for three months to provide storage and distribution services for vaccines to inoculate front-line healthcare professionals. The advent of the Covid-19 vaccine has given hope to many South Africans, but it requires a multi-step process of customs clearance, transportation to a refrigerated warehouse, laboratory verification, and quality testing before the vaccine is administered. Will be. It is done to confirm that the vaccine is effective. What is BioVac BioVac is a biopharmacy founded in 2003 to restore and restore South Africa's vaccine production capacity. This is a public-private partnership, 47% of which is owned by the government and the rest is owned by management. Graphic: Keagan LeGrange Africa News Agency / ANA. Vaccine production capacity According to the company, South Africa and neighboring countries supply more than 15 million vaccines annually under harsh cold chain conditions. Biovac's main activity is to import, label and distribute vaccines to the South African market. For example, we supply six vaccines manufactured by international vaccine manufacturers for South Africa's childhood vaccination program. We also supply to other countries in the region. Biovac is licensed from Sanofi to produce a complete liquid hexavalent vaccine that targets and prevents six childhood diseases. How are they distributed? After the vaccine arrives at OR Tambo in an insulated box, samples are transported by refrigerated truck to the National Institute of Management (NCL) for testing at Bloemfontein. According to the Department of Health, the test is likely to be completed in 10 to 14 days. When the process is complete, Biovac will distribute it to the facility according to the Ministry of Health distribution list. According to the national vaccine strategy plan, vaccine centers will include Dis-Chem, Clicks and other pharmacies. bid The Ministry of Health said on February 5 that it would bid to store and distribute the Covid-19 vaccine to accelerate the deployment of the vaccine, which opposition leaders and scientists said was too late. Eligible bidders will be involved in Phases 2 and 33 of the national vaccine program.

