Sniffer rats that detect disease can be trained to detect Covid-19.
Brucellosis Project is overseen by Professor Kazuwara IMAGE: APOPO
Submitted by Graeme Donohoe for publication on Cambridge News Edited by Julia Brigi
Cambridge-born scientists believe they can support a project to train Sniffer Rats to detect the disease that is devastating the world’s poorest livestock farmers and train them to detect Covid-19.
Professor Dan Haydon, director of the Institute for Biodiversity, Animal Health and Comparative Medicine at the University of Glasgow, uses rodent disease detectives to combat brucellosis.
Brucellosis is a highly contagious zoonotic disease that causes infertility and low milk production in cattle, sheep, goats and pigs.
Professor Haydn said: “Brucellosis is a serious problem for the poorest countries in the world. It is widespread throughout Africa and Southeast Asia.”
Although expensive and difficult to detect, the University of Glasgow is now working with researchers at the Sokoine Agricultural University in Tanzania to use the British Government’s Foreign, Commonwealth Development (FCDO) -funded Sniffer Rat. I am working on a project to tackle the problem. ..
The giant pouched rat, which grows up to 3 feet in length, has been successfully trained to sniff out land mines and tuberculosis.
Professor Haydon says the idea came after discovering how detection dogs are being used to detect brucellosis in the United States.
He explained: “I was talking to someone who worked in Yellowstone National Park, where I’m suffering from elk, bison, and brucellosis in cows, and I’m using a dog to smell.
“That was news for me, so I explained this to my colleagues a little easier, and Sokoine’s senior researcher, Professor Ludwig Kazwara, said,” Oh, well, we already have mice mines and tuberculosis. We have this facility that is specially trained to sniff. “
“So I wondered if they could smell landmines and tuberculosis, and could they certainly smell brucellosis? And the pros and cons of it are that you It turns out that it can be done. “
This pandemic highlights the importance of scientists in gaining a better understanding of how animal infectious diseases spread to humans.
Professor Haydon believes that rats could be used in the fight against Covid-19, saying: “There is a good chance that these rats will be trained to detect Covid-19. There is already evidence that dogs can.
“It is estimated that six-tenths of known human infections are of animal origin. Three-quarters of new or emerging human infections are of animal origin, of which Covid-19 is particularly devastating. This is a typical example. “
Scientists received a grant to carry out sniffer rat research through a supported FCDO Africa One-ASPIRE Initiative.
Previous tests have established that rats can perform these tests with 98% specificity and 92% sensitivity.
Currently, nine rats named Hawking, Skinner, Throws, Stewart, Chan, Angela, Aung, Jane, and Pip have developed a rodent seeking landmines and tuberculosis in the same laboratory in Tanzania. I am trained to sniff out bacteria.
The UK Government Department is also supporting the Edinburgh-based Global Alliance for Veterinary Veterinary Medicine (GALVmed) to develop vaccines.
Africa Minister James Dudridge said: “The UK Government is proud to support research that not only protects livestock and farmers from debilitating diseases, but also better understands how diseases change and leap from animals to humans. I will.
“These Scottish scientists at the University of Glasgow are leading the way in using innovative ideas to detect disease faster at a fraction of their previous costs.”
Cambridge News covers areas including, but not limited to, Ely, Newmarket, and the City of Cambridge, Cambridgeshire.
