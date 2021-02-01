Coronavirus can cause sperm damage.How to improve male fertility





As you know, the effects of coronavirus are not limited to the respiratory system. It can lead to several complications, including fertility. A new study has finally found a link between coronavirus and male fertility. A study published at the University of Giessen, Justus Liebig, found that in Germany, severe cases of COVID-19 affect sperm quality and can affect male fertility. Another study published in the Asian Journal of Urology found that SARS-CoV-2 may affect male reproductive health, including spermatogenesis. Read again- COVID-19 LiveUpdate: Indian cases surged to 10,757,610 and deaths reached 1,54,392 How to Naturally Increase Male Fertility Although some studies have shown adverse effects Coronavirus Researchers said more research is needed to draw clear conclusions about male fertility. In the meantime, there are certain things you can do to improve sperm count. Read again- Vitamins and potential antivirals may be able to fight COVID-19 motion The importance of exercise cannot be fully emphasized.Not only useful for boosting Testosterone levels, But it also improves quality of life. According to a study published in the European Journal of Applied Psychology, men who exercise regularly have higher testosterone levels and better sperm quality than men who do not exercise. Read again- COVID-19 testing should be available at Point of Care and Labs in all countries: WHO Vitamin C You probably know that Vitamin C is an important nutrient that helps boost your immune system, but did you know that it’s good for men’s fertility?Some studies have shown that the inclusion of vitamin C can help improve Fertility.. Vitamin C supplements have also been reported to enhance sperm count and motility (the body’s ability to move food through the digestive tract). Don’t stress Studies show that elevated cortisol levels (stress hormones) testosterone.. It helps you manage your stress by exercising, spending time with your loved ones, meditating, and walking in nature. Fenugreek or Metty Fenugreek, a popular culinary ingredient, contains improving properties Sexual health.. A study published in the International Journal of Sports Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism studied data from 30 men. They concluded that men who included fenugreek in their diet experienced a significant increase in testosterone levels and intensity. Another study showed that regular intake of fenugreek could improve libido, sexual ability, and strength. Ashwagandha Ashwagandha, a traditional herb, has the potential to increase testosterone levels and improve male fertility. Several studies have shown that Ashwagandha supplements help improve sperm count, sperm motility, and antioxidant status. All of these are suitable for male fertility. Some other tips for boosting male fertility The above methods may help, but some lifestyle changes may also help. Here are some tips that may help. Lead a healthy lifestyle and improve fertility and overall health

Avoid alcohol consumption as it can compromise the quality of semen

Overweight and obesity are also associated with infertility, so get rid of excess weight

Getting enough sleep is also important for fertility

Avoid eating soy as studies have linked soy use to poor semen quality Release date: February 1, 2021 17:37







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos