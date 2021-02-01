Early functional SARS-CoV-2 specific T cell response may prevent severe infection





Graphical abstraction. Cell reports (2021). DOI: 10.1016 / j.celrep.2021.108728

Antibodies and T cells are components of the human immune system that act directly on viral infections and eliminate infected cells. A new study by scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School provides evidence that the early presence of SARS-CoV-2 specific T cells in COVID-19 is likely to prevent serious illness.Research published in Cell reports, It has important implications for clinical management of COVID-19 patients. Humoral and cellular adaptive immunity are two immune mechanisms that act against pathogens. Humoral immunity is mediated by antibodies, while cell-mediated immunity is antibody-free and is instead promoted by T cells. Studying how these immune systems mediate SARS-CoV-2 infection may be beneficial in controlling disease progression. However, their role in viral control or the etiology of the disease is not fully understood, and very few studies have closely monitored patients with COVID-19, especially in the acute phase, over the long term. infection.. To bridge this knowledge gap, a team of researchers at Duke-NUS have worked on the virological and immunological parameters of 12 patients from onset to recovery or death of symptomatological acute SARS-CoV-2 infection. I investigated the changes. “Patients who control SARS-Cov-2 infection with only mild symptoms were found to be characterized by early induction of SARS-CoV-2 specific T cells that secrete IFN-γ, but humoral. The amount of response is the level of severity of COVID-19 disease. ” Dr. Anthony Tanoto Tan, Senior Research Fellow and co-author of the study, said Duke-NUS’s Emerging Infectious Diseases (EID) program. “Our data support the idea that SARS-CoV-2 specific T cells play an important role in the rapid control of viral infections and the elimination of ultimate disease,” said Duke-NUS EID. Dr. Martin Linster, a senior researcher at the hospital, added. Co-author of the program and this study. This work is a continuation of the team’s previous publications. NatureWe analyzed SARS-CoV-2 specific T cell responses in convalescent COVID-19 patients. In this study, they extended the analysis to a complete timeline of SARS-CoV-2 infection from onset to outcome. “To comprehensively understand the immune response to SARS-CoV-2, T cell monitoring should be considered, which makes the vaccine more effective when both antibodies and T are totally induced. It also means that it is likely. cell It will occur. ” The corresponding author of the study, Professor Antonio Bertoletti of the Duke-NUS EID program, said. “This important study will give us a better understanding of the immune response to SARS-CoV-2. It has a wide range of implications, including the design of the COVID-19 vaccine and the subsequent monitoring of the vaccine response,” said the next senior vice president. Said Professor Patrick Casey. Duke-Study at NUS. The team is currently studying COVID-19 patients with a variety of symptoms disease Severity to further verify the findings. Follow the latest news about the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) For more information:

Anthony T. Tan et al. Early induction of functional SARS-CoV-2 specific T cells is associated with rapid viral clearance and mild disease in COVID-19 patients. Cell reports (2021). Anthony T. Tan et al. Early induction of functional SARS-CoV-2 specific T cells is associated with rapid viral clearance and mild disease in COVID-19 patients.(2021). DOI: 10.1016 / j.celrep.2021.108728 Provided by

Duke-NUS Medical College



Quote: Early functional SARS-CoV-2 specific T cell response was obtained from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-02-early-functional-sars-cov- on February 1, 2021. May prevent severe infections (February 1, 2021) Specific-cell-response.html This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos