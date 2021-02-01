U.S. patients vie for appointment for second COVID-19 vaccination | WSAU News / Talk 550 AM / 99.9 FM





By Deena Beasley (Reuters)-As the number of Americans ready for a second COVID-19 vaccination increases, some will break through the increasingly complex web rifts of providers and booking systems. Many people are receiving the required second dose, but this process has hit some of the most vulnerable people-often navigating complex sign-up systems and inconvenient locations. Elderly people who rely on their family and friends for this. Available vaccines need to be given separately at 2-week intervals, and the confusion puts additional strain on systems that are already being challenged. For example, the Houston health department on Friday told people seeking a second dose that the volume of calls was increasing the waiting time at the call center. There are various practices. Seminole County, Florida schedules follow-up during a 15-minute observation period after people get their first shot. Onondaga County, New York, has postponed its second scheduled schedule until a few days before the shoot. After the online system did not show a reservation, Stacy Champion secured a second reservation for her 78-year-old friend Dan Pochoda at Cardinal Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona at 1:51 am on February 9. Said the champion. “If they had saved their second dose schedule, do they really need to send people to the edge of the city at midnight?” Asked the champion. Many providers expect vaccine allocations to drop significantly this week. “When this started, it was just for hospitals. Now we need to split the small pot into pharmacies, megasites, and everyone else,” said Keck’s ongoing care and value-adding executive. Felipe Osorno, the administrator, said. University of Southern California Medicine. According to Osorno, recent people have appeared at USC hospitals seeking a second vaccination, saying the original vaccination provider was unable to confirm the appointment. As of Friday, about 23 million people in the United States were first vaccinated and about 5 million were second vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Twitter, concerns about getting a second shot are mixed with winning tweets by many who got follow-up on time without a drama. St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, a network of public health centers in southern and central Los Angeles, operates nine vaccination clinics, 25 January after sending e-mail and telephone reminders to patients. The second inoculation was started. The center’s chairman, Jim Manzia, said most people were back, but in addition to meeting the need to book the first shot, he “screamed” to secure a second dose. Said. West Virginia, the leader in shootouts, has hired Everbridge, an important event management company to manage schedules, to provide vaccinations to more groups. “Whenever there is ambiguity, it doesn’t feel good,” said Andy Marinoskey, marketing director at the West Virginia Department of Commerce. The guidelines require a second dose of the Moderna Inc vaccine 4 weeks after the first dose, but the Pfizer Inc / BioNTech vaccine gap is 3 weeks. The CDC states that both vaccines allow a 6-week interval. (Report by Deena Beasley, Additional Report by Lisa Baertlein, Edited by Will Dunham and Peter Henderson)

