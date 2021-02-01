A study of COVID-19 suggests that pregnant women can pass coronavirus antibodies to newborns





There is increasing new evidence that women who recover from a new coronavirus disease during pregnancy can pass the COVID-19 antibody to their newborns. (Photo: Pexel)

A new study found evidence that mothers can pass antibodies to their babies. Studies suggest that mothers pass antibodies to their babies In the report by New York TimesNew studies suggest that maternal protective antibodies may be passed to the foetation via the placenta, with more infants if women recover from a viral infection in the early stages of pregnancy. You may receive the antibody of. This study was published in a scientific journal on Friday, January 29th.JAMA Pediatrics.“” “What we have found is quite consistent with what we have learned from the study of other viruses,” said Scott E., one of the lead authors of the treatise and an associate professor of microbiology at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. Hensley says. Pennsylvania. Antibodies found in newborns were immunoglobulin G or IgG. These antibodies are developed days after infection and are thought to provide long-term protection. None of them have been found in immunoglobulin M, or IgM, which is detected only immediately after infection. That is, the baby is not infected with the new coronavirus disease. In addition, Hensley said the results of the study could affect when women should be vaccinated against infectious diseases, and vaccination of pregnant women in early pregnancy is more protective. Although he pointed out that it may bring positive benefits, the study to analyze whether pregnant women should still be vaccinated is completed. read more: NYC Immunization List: How to Find COVID Appointments from This Volunteer-Operated Website Tested 1,500 mothers in Pennsylvania To get the results of the study, a team of researchers in Pennsylvania tested more than 1,500 women who gave birth at Pennsylvania Hospital from April to August 2020. Of the women they tested, 83 were found to have COVID-19 antibodies. When 83 women gave birth, 72 newborns were also positive for the COVID-19 antibody detected via cord blood, regardless of whether the mother showed symptoms of infection. We also found that half of newborns with protective antibodies have higher or higher levels of antibodies than their mothers. According to Dr. Karen Pupolo, one of the senior authors of the study and an associate professor of pediatrics, one-quarter of babies had 1.5 to 2 times higher levels of antibody in cord blood than their mother’s blood levels. .. University of Pennsylvania. The sooner the infection, the more antibodies will be transferred The researchers also observed that the length of time a woman’s pregnancy begins to become infected with the virus also affects the level of antibodies her baby receives. Currently, the team does not know if the level of antibodies the baby has will help prevent COVID-19. They are also uncertain whether premature babies missed protection, as only a few of the babies included in the study were born early. Related article: Novavax Stock Sky Rocket 65% after Covid Vaccine Prove 90% Effective This article is owned by TechTimes Author: Nhx Tingson Ⓒ 2018 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

