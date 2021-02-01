Heart disease warning that 8 out of 10 women do not know about the big murderer of British women





According to a study, eight in ten women are unaware that heart disease is one of the largest female murderers in the UK. About 25,000 women die of heart disease each year in the UK-twice as many as breast cancer cancer.. However, a survey of 2,000 women found that women were twice as likely to see breast cancer (86%) as a health concern compared to heart disease (43%). became. And 84% were unaware that heart disease was a major female murderer. It was also found that 62% were unaware that women and men had different symptoms of heart problems. This suggests that there is a large gap between perception and reality as to how heart disease affects women.

Only one in five women believe that a poor diet is an important factor in developing heart-related illnesses. Overall, 82% of women said they were not fully aware of how heart disease affects women. The study was conducted by California Almonds. California Almonds are working with Dr. Alex George to emphasize the importance of a heart-friendly diet.

Dr. Alex said: “With just a few changes, you can reduce your risk and make a big impact on your heart’s protection. “Dieting is the easiest place to start. Incorporating heart-friendly foods like almonds can reduce your risk of developing heart-related illnesses. “Understanding what our food contains is the basis for knowing what is good and what we shouldn’t eat.

“Replacing saturated fats with unsaturated fats helps maintain normal blood cholesterol levels and helps keep our hearts healthy. “For example, almonds are rich in healthy unsaturated fats and have been shown to significantly reduce the” bad “LDL cholesterol that can accumulate in blood vessels, but the” good “HDL cholesterol. It does not significantly affect the level. Removes LDL cholesterol from the body. “ The study found that more than half of women were completely unconcerned about the potential impact of heart health on women in the future.

Eighty-three percent of women say they are less likely to get heart disease because they do not smoke, do regular exercise, or are overweight. And only one-third understand that the disease is hereditary. In fact, a genetic or hereditary condition means that you may have heart problems even if you look perfectly healthy. A study conducted via OnePoll for California almonds revealed that fat is another point of confusion for many.

Six in ten women talk about the difference between good and bad fats, even though more than half agreed that it is important to look for good fats in foods to reduce the risk of heart-related illnesses. I wasn’t sure. Cholesterol is also an area of ​​uncertainty, with 47% unaware that high LDL cholesterol levels can increase the risk of heart disease.

