Beaumont shuts down COVID-19 vaccine scheduling glitch





Royal Oak, Michigan-Beaumont Health recently shut down after detecting a schedule issue that would essentially allow 2,700 people to “line up” the COVID-19 vaccine, the health system said Monday.

The medical system information technology team shut down on Saturday when it detected anomalous activity related to online. COVID-19 vaccination Officials said the scheduling of Beaumont’s epic electronic medical recording system. “These appointments violate the ethical distribution framework created by Beaumont. Michigan Mandatory Vaccine GuidelinesHans Kiel, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Beaumont Health, said:

“We continue to work to immunize as many people as possible who meet state guidelines, and we have notified the Michigan Hospital Association and other Michigan healthcare systems about this issue.” Officials said the team discovered that someone could exploit a vulnerability in the Epic scheduling tool to publicly share unauthorized scheduling routes and allow 2,700 people to enroll in unauthorized vaccine reservations “in line.” Stated.

Beaumont said it would cancel all appointments scheduled on unauthorized routes. Health systems say that people who make reservations via unauthorized links will be notified by email. Beaumont also immediately notified the National Epic Headquarters so that it could communicate with other healthcare systems to prevent this from happening elsewhere.

In a statement, Epic officials said sharing information would not endanger medical records or hospital data.

“We are working with Beaumont to address this situation, but this will not interfere with those who are currently booked and eligible for vaccination,” the statement read.

