Exposure events at Maple Ridge High School include more contagious coronavirus variants





Health officials in Fraser Valley are working to determine if high school students and staff in Maple Ridge, British Columbia have been exposed to a more contagious variant of the coronavirus. On Sunday, the Fraser Health Department reported another case in which individuals at the Garibaldi Secondary School were tested positive for a variant of the coronavirus that has been shown to be positive for the virus and more contagious. He said it was a close contact. Fraser Health said that people infected with the variant did not go to school. School people are currently being tested for variants. Authorities are arranging a test on Monday for staff and students who may have come into contact with the school case. “This is done with great care,” said a letter from Fraser Health to the school. The letter stated that the exposure incident occurred on January 18th and 19th. Rapid inspection Fraser Health will close the COVID-19 Inspection and Collection Center in Maple Ridge on Monday for all other appointments to accommodate additional inspections that will be expedited. All tests previously booked at the Maple Ridge COVID-19 Collection Center have been moved to other sites in Mission, Abbotsford and Langley. Only staff and students identified as close contacts for individuals who test positive at school will be tested. According to Fraser Health, everyone who needed the test was contacted. Authorities say they are taking steps to prevent the increase in cases of variants. “Because this is a new and highly infectious variant for our community, Fraser Health will further identify cases of related variants to ensure immediate quarantine and case management and prevent further infections. We are working on it, “Fraser Health said in the release. In late January, state health officials said there were six first reported variants in the United Kingdom and three variants from South Africa in British Columbia. Subspecies identified in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil are much easier to infect than the original strain, and data on UK variants are more human-to-human transmission than common strains of coronavirus. Suggests that there is 50% more. Natalie Prystajecky of BCCDC answers important questions about the COVID-19 variant and its impact on pandemic response. 2:46 Dr. Bonnie Henry of the State Department of Health acknowledged and was concerned about the existence of variants in British Columbia. In its release, Fraser Health said the mutant strain could be transmitted more quickly and easily. “But it doesn’t seem to cause more serious illness, interfere with the effectiveness of the vaccine, or affect the ability to test the virus.” The Garibaldi Secondary School has approximately 1,300 students. According to the school website.. According to Fraser Health, the school will remain open on Mondays.

