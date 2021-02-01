Wear a mask fitter for better COVID protection





February 1, 2021-CDC authorities have emphasized the importance of wearing a face mask that fits the face properly in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The mask fitter is a small, reusable device that synchronizes with cloth and medical masks and fits snugly on the face. “Fitters have been scientifically proven to improve filtration performance by more than 90%,” said John Brooks, MD, chief medical officer at the CDC’s COVID-19 Response, on Friday. Media briefing With the Infectious Diseases Society of America. He said that the filtration efficiency in that range meets the same criteria as the N95 respiratory system. “The more options we can offer people, the more likely they are to find the one that suits them and adopt them,” he said. According to Brooks, wearing a mask continues to be an important part of delaying the spread of COVID-19, especially with the new spread of coronavirus variants. He said that masks are not a substitute for social distance, and that people need to wear masks when they are 6 feet away from others, especially indoors or around people who do not live in the same household. I repeated it. Throughout the pandemic, the CDC has been researching the best combinations of materials that block and filter respiratory particles, along with fit, comfort, durability, and consumer appeal. For example, double masking may be effective in further reducing the spread of the virus, Brooks said. You can wear a cloth mask with a large number of threads on top of the medical mask. The medical mask acts as a filter, and the cloth mask adds a filter layer that fits better to the contours of the face to prevent leakage. According to Brooks, CDC scientists are currently conducting experiments to evaluate the effectiveness of wearing two masks and will share the data as it becomes available. “It is believed that this particular combination of cloth and medical mask can block more than 90% of these respiratory droplets and particles,” he added. The mask fitter can achieve a similar goal of preventing leaks, he said. For interested consumers, mask fitters are sold online and some websites provide instructions on how to make a mask fitter at home. The smartphone app also allows consumers to scan their faces and use a 3D printer to create a more suitable custom fit for facial contours. “Any mask is better than no mask,” he said. “It’s important that as many people as possible wear masks, no matter what we use.”

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos