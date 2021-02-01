EU countries received 18.5 million COVID-19 vaccines





The European Union states that 18.5 million COVID-19 vaccines have been shipped across blocks in 27 countries so far due to delays in delivery schedules.

Brussels-In response to intense criticism of slow deployment of the coronavirus vaccine, the European Union received 18.5 million vaccinations across blocks in 27 countries on Monday amid delays in delivery schedules and controversy. Said that. EU Executive Committee talks at a press conference health Policy spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker said 17.6 million doses were provided by Pfizer-BioNTech and the rest by Moderna. The EU, with 450 million people, has signed six different contracts vaccine We have invested € 2.7 billion ($ 3.8 billion) in vaccine development as part of a “pre-purchase agreement” with a pharmaceutical company. We have ordered more than 2 billion doses in total, but we are far behind the UK, US and Israel in getting vaccinated against the virus. So far, only three vaccine — Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca — approved for use in blocks. According to Johns Hopkins University data, more than 465,000 EU residents have died from the virus, and experts almost certainly agree that it is underestimated. Brussels officials quarreled with AstraZeneca last week after the drug company announced that it would provide EU member states with a lower supply than expected. The EU has ordered up to 400 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, but Anglo-Sweden pharmaceutical companies said last month that due to production problems, they would only supply 31 million doses in the first quarter of this year. After fierce controversy, the company agreed on Sunday to give the EU 9 million additional doses by the end of March. The EU Commission said it would continue discussions trying to get more doses from pharmaceutical companies. Vaccine injection shipments were suspended last month due to delays in vaccine production at the Pfizer plant in Belgium, but are now back to normal. According to the EU, a total of 4 million doses were delivered to EU countries last week. Pfizer-Manufactured 3.5 million times by BioNTech and 500,000 times by Moderna. Despite repeated setbacks, the EU is confident that Member States will be able to meet the Commission’s goal of having 70% of the adult population of the entire block vaccinated by the end of summer. — The story corrects the death toll from the coronavirus in 27 European Union countries to more than 465,000. ——— Follow AP coverage for virus outbreaks: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

