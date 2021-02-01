Exercise mats to improve yoga and pilates practice

FURO STUDIOS’design-driven exercise mats complement today’s wellness lifestyle. FURO STUDIOS



Exercises that enhance heartfelt movements greatly improve concentration, flexibility, balance and well-being. The yoga journey began in my twenties. I’m young and probably strong, so I wondered how a woman twice as old as my class could easily bend, fold, and follow the lines. On the other hand, I had a hard time folding from my waist and posing. After spending a long night of vodka shyly following several classes, I gave up and never sweated again.

It was only ten years later that I finally found a training routine that complemented my lifestyle and fitness level, or lack of it.Invitation to Trial Pilates Classes at ONELIFE Studio I didn’t know what to sign up for, but it sounded like a good idea. It was through Pilates that I began to discover the benefits and joys of heartfelt movement. Through this practice, I learned that progress is more important than perfection. It’s not about how many scissor kicks or toe taps you can make, it’s about quality and proper shape. From a mental point of view, moving carefully also helped me to recognize my body. I learned to inhale and exhale even in the most difficult poses, rather than holding my breath.

A one-on-one Pilates session at One Life Studio inspired the author’s wellness journey. One Life Studio



Immediately after returning to yoga, there was an occasional spin class that gave me an endorphin rush. In the Vinsaya or Ashtanga class, the mind, body and breathing began to move in unison. Then it makes sense how age, size, or overall physique, mental focus, and clarity determine good habits.

During the blockade, I alternated between Pilates and yoga. Some days I enrolled in an online class, and some days I followed a fitness app like this: Downward dog.. Practicing at home also meant investing in the right tools and equipment. I remember buying the first core mat at a surplus store. It came in the most terrifying shades of mint green. It was thick and had small blisters that I thought were sufficient for grip and cushioning. I hurt my wrist within the first two weeks after I first spread my wrist. The mat has since been stored at dusk.

Get a good grip

Manduka mats are travel friendly and provide the user with the most reliable grip. Manduka



My sister, who is now a certified yoga instructor, had the foresight to give me a blue gift Manduka My birthday mat. After a trip to Bali where I rented her Pro Travel mat every morning, she decided to get me her mat and drop me off her. The Manduka Mat has excellent grip, so even sweaty hands can get the stability and support they need for challenging poses. My PRO Lite yoga mat at midnight is so light that it’s easy to carry around on a trip. It’s a simple device you can set up for a flow session on the beach or the right smack in the middle of the lush greenery. I also like how easy it is to clean and designed to be non-wearing. When my sister gave me Manduka, she bought me an investment.

The cleanest mat ever

Alo Warrior Mats are made of chic, non-toxic, biodegradable natural rubber. ALO YOGA



Jungle Alo Warrior Mat ALO YOGA



Last year, a zoom session with a close friend covered a variety of blockade topics. Personal progress in our own practice was an interesting point we had been talking about for hours in a row. At one point, my best friend and former colleague asked. “Everyone I know seems to get a yoga mat from ALO. What’s special.” Careful practice as more and more people learn to embrace a clean and sustainable lifestyle. Practitioners have also become more aware of the products they use. Training wear made of synthetic fibers, which is usually useless to us, has been regarded as counterintuitive to practices rooted in the ideals of conscious life. The same idea applies to the choice of training equipment. ALO Warrior Mat Made of non-toxic and biodegradable natural rubber. The materials are carefully procured. Warrior mats are also the only formaldehyde-free high-performance mats in the world. The top layer provides a medium to maximum grip that works well when learning arm balance and handstand. Due to its moisture wicking property, it exhibits optimum performance even in the heat and humidity. In true ALO format, warrior mats are also offered in the most adorable shades like dub gray, jungle, and my personal favorite pink tie dye.

Gold Standard for Workout Mats

The FURO STUDIOS Series 01 mats are offered in the most chic packaging that reflects the brand’s strengths. … [+] A feeling of design. FURO STUDIOS



It’s true that not all mats were made the same.When I first heard FURO STUDIOSThe Scandinavian design sensibility and minimalist approach caught my attention. Founded by two Swedish architects and Yogi, Furo Studios is committed to incorporating art, design and fashion to support body movements. The team shares, “In our philosophy, the objects we create serve to take the practitioner’s experience to the next level.”

My Series 01 Matt arrived as soon as the new year began. It was a great gift to start another 365 days of mindfulness. My mat was in the sexiest black rectangular box, reflecting the strong design direction that Furo Studios was informed about. When unfolded, a laser-etched alignment guide appeared on the black matte top layer, helping to check the foam. These guides were especially helpful when moving from one pose to another. “The top and bottom lines are placed at the shoulder-waist distance of the average person and are used as a reference for the hands and feet. The center line and the 45 degree line help you find the perfect angle.”

The FURO STUDIOS Series 01 alignment grid is etched into a chic black matte. FURO STUDIOS



Furo Studios mats are larger than regular 68 x 185 cm mats, so even the tallest practitioners can flow with confidence.I must have taken a nap after me savasana Many times since using my Series 01. They are very comfortable. What I like most about mats is that they are highly cushioned and provide great support for knees, angles and other joints. We also offer chic accessories such as adjustable matte straps.

FUROSTUDIOS Series 03 Adjustable carrying strap FURO STUDIOS



I can’t wait for the yoga studio to finally reopen, so I take out the smooth black Flo Studio Series 01 Avant Mat and let it flow. Until then, the minimalist design occupies a proud place in my city apartment, which seamlessly blends with a pair of black wassily chairs and Scandinavian floor lamps.