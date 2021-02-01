ECDC trusts Ireland for giving twice the actual vaccine dose given





The European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) has confirmed that Ireland has received twice as much Covid-19 vaccine as it actually does. Ireland is a leader in vaccine distribution in the EU, covering more than 10% of the population, according to the ECDC vaccine tracker released today. According to the ECDC, the state has given 438,006 vaccines to its population. The same numbers were given for the number of vaccines distributed to Ireland, stating that 100 percent were given. However, this is at least twice the official figure released by the Irish authorities. The Ministry of Health said this morning that the number of initial vaccines given here was 147,700. Approximately 13,800 received an additional second dose. The latest HSE numbers indicate that 199,800 doses were taken-150,800 first doses and 49,300 second doses. EU vaccination tracker The· @ECDC_EU We have released the first data on EU vaccination.

It’s incomplete (the top Danish performers lack numbers), but there are big gaps in national performance.

Ireland is a prime candidate for a given dose, but in some countries more than half of the dose sits in the freezer pic.twitter.com/w53g9mbjQZ — Naomi O’Leary (@NaomiOhReally)

February 1, 2021 More than 220,000 people have been vaccinated in Northern Ireland, leading to online speculation that the numbers have been added to the Republic by vaccine trackers. The online tracker went offline at lunchtime because an error was pointed out. The ECDC was contacted about the figures and said that the vaccine tracker outlined the country’s efforts and sought to provide “as accurate and as timely as possible” data. According to a spokeswoman, member countries upload data at any time, but uploading it at least twice a week can lead to “mismatches” between numbers. She said the ECDC is constantly reviewing the quality and integrity of national data to address inconsistencies and potential inconsistencies with the data published in national reports. “Data may be modified retroactively. The modified dataset will be released as soon as the updated country data has been processed.” HSE and the Ministry of Health were also asked for the number of vaccines distributed here, but authorities generally said they would be given as soon as they were received. According to the HSE, the release of detailed updates on the number of vaccines deployed has been delayed due to IT issues.







