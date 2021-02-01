Five more died and 292 cases of coronavirus were reported

On Monday, the Iowa Public Health Service reported five more COVID-19 deaths and an additional XXX confirmed cases.

At 10 am on Monday, the state reported 4,906 COVID-19-related deaths. This is an increase in 5 deaths. Since the state tally at 10am on Sunday, According to the state website..

COVID-19 is a disease caused by the coronavirus.

Sunday, state 250 COVID-related deaths reportedIn one day, it was the most added to the state’s coronavirus dashboard to date. ..

Sarah Exstrand, a spokeswoman for the Iowa Public Health Service, said the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would read the death certificate to see if doctors determined that COVID-19 contributed to each death. It was. The review process can take weeks or months. As a result, some of the COVID-19 deaths in Iowa recorded on Sunday date back to October.

Mr. Exstrand said he did not know the special reason why the numerous incidents were so numerous.

The deaths reported on Sunday were not related to any particular geographic area. No county reported more than 20 additional deaths in the Sunday update. At least one additional death was reported in 75 of 99 counties in Iowa.

Daily numbers

Latest data at 10am on Monday compared to 10am on Sunday:

Infected (number: Increase of 319,495,292

Dead (number: 4,906, 5 increase

Vaccine dose to be administered: 254,043

Individuals receiving the first dose: 133,895

Individuals receiving a second dose: 60,074

Hospitalization: Increased from 368 and 358

ICU patients: Decreased from 92, 94

Patients using ventilator: Decreased from 28, 29

Tested total: 1,474,034

Total recovered: 283,040

At 10 am on Monday, the state reported 319,495 confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of 292. From 10am on Sunday..

According to the state, the total number of people tested is 1,474,034. Of those who tested positive, 283,040 recovered.

On Sunday, 358 to 368 people were hospitalized in Iowa on Saturday, according to the latest information available from the state. The hospital accepted 55 to 41 patients.

Also, the ICU on Sunday had 94 to 92 patients on Saturday. There were 29 to 28 patients on mechanical ventilation.

In addition, 55 nursing homes in Iowa reported outbreaks on Monday, the same number as on Sunday.

Vaccination data is currently available on the state website.

As of 10 am on Monday, Iowa had given 241,698 Iowa residents a total of 254,043 doses. Of the doses given, 137,942 were vaccinated with modelna and 116,101 were from Pfizer. As of Monday, 133,895 people were receiving the first dose and 60,074 were receiving the second dose.

Of the 99 counties in Iowa, six showed a 14-day positive rate of over 15% on Monday. The most populous pork county in the state was 12%.

Across the state, Iowa’s 14-day positive rate was 9.9% on Monday.

The state calculates the positive rate by dividing the number of individuals tested positive in the last 14 days by the total number of individuals tested in those 14 days.

The Des Moines Register uses data from the Iowa Public Health Service to report the sum of Iowa, which was tested for the coronavirus, and Iowa, which tested positive for the virus, at 10 am a day. Since the pandemic began in the spring, states have changed and modified the way data is reported, and data does not always match figures reported by other sources.

