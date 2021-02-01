LEMS Massage Therapy-Lambert-Eaton News

For some people Lambert-Eaton Muscle Asthenia Syndrome (LEMS), Massage therapy may help improve flexibility as well as reduce muscle pain and weakness.

About LEMS

LEMS is a progressive autoimmune disease that affects the nerve cells that control muscle movement.Its primary Symptoms Weakness, malaise, eye problems, and pain.

50-60% of LEMS cases Small cell lung cancer. In these cases, muscle problems often become apparent before the cancer is diagnosed.

What is massage therapy?

Massage therapy involves tissue manipulation and is considered part of complementary and integrated medicine in the United States and elsewhere. It is often or more and more offered with standard treatments for a wide range of conditions, Health Promotion..

Massage therapy generally involves pushing, rubbing, and manipulating the skin, muscles, tendons, and ligaments.

There are many different massage techniques and styles, from those for comfort to those for specific conditions and illnesses. These types are known as connective tissue massage, deep tissue massage, Swedish massage, senile massage, medical massage, reflexology, neuromuscular therapy, neuropathic massage, trigger point massage and sports massage.

2018 Research According to the American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA), 78% of respondents used massage for medical reasons and 71% agreed that it should be considered a form of health care.

How Massage Therapy Can Help

Natural healing methods such as meditation, acupuncture, and massage may help people with neuromuscular disease. However, further research is needed to determine the extent and nature of the potential benefits.

Massage therapy Helps relieve pain and weakness It can put extra stress on joints, ligaments, and muscles, including those used for breathing.

Overall goal of processing For LEMS patients, it is currently to relieve the symptoms of the disease and, if relevant, treat the underlying cancer.

Massage therapy is usually part of LEMS patients Physical therapy The program also includes exercise and exercise, education and advice. Such an approach can help slow the progression of the disease, maintain muscle strength, and improve quality of life.

Who can give massage therapy?

Caregivers can give massage therapy, but trained therapists are more effective at identifying the right areas and using the right amount of pressure.

In some cases, patients may self-administer massage therapy using massage sticks or other tools. A massage therapist or physiotherapist can provide advice and guidance on their use.

How to find a massage therapist

The best way to get started is to seek recommendations from your doctor or other specialist on your medical team. Most states regulate massage therapists through licensing, registration, or certification requirements. AMTA point It may help patients in the United States

Don’t hesitate to ask a potential therapist about his or her qualifications and experience, and the frequency of sessions for you.

What to expect during a session

The session can last 10 to 90 minutes, depending on your needs. Physical therapy sessions may be relatively short overall, as prolonged exercise can exacerbate the symptoms of LEMS.

Please wear loose-fitting clothes. You are usually on the table and covered with a sheet. It is also possible to receive massage therapy while sitting in a chair.

The massage therapist may use touch to make an assessment, identify painful or tense areas, and determine the pressure to apply. He or she will ask about your condition and explain what massage technique they use.

What are the risks?

Depending on the current condition of the disease, people with LEMS may not be able to receive physiotherapy, including deep massage. Ask your doctor or healthcare team and your physiotherapist about your aptitude, and do not undertake a massage therapy program regardless of what they suggest.

In general, massage therapy seems to pose little serious risk when given by a properly trained therapist. Rare reports of blood clots, nerve damage, or fractures after massage are known. These usually include intense types of massage, such as deep tissue massages and massages for the elderly.

You may feel a little pain the day after the session, but the massage should not cause any pain or discomfort. If any part of the massage does not feel right or is painful, please notify the therapist immediately.

Despite its potential benefits, massage is not a substitute for regular medical care. Be sure to follow the standard treatment prescribed by your doctor.

Last updated: February 1, 2021

