2,854 new COVID cases in Pennsylvania, less than 3,000 for the first time since November | Coronavirus

Health officials in Pennsylvania registered 2,854 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. For the first time since November 8, there were less than 3,000 new cases across the state.

Hospitalizations continued to decline throughout the state and in the valley, with 90 fewer patients admitted on Mondays than on weekends.

In addition, the Ministry of Health has announced 26 more deaths, including two in the valley.

Locally, 40 new cases have increased in the valley. There were 36 new cases in Northumberland County, 15 in Union and 11 in Snyder. Cumulative totals in Montour County decreased by 22 as the state adjusted tests from Gaisinger. Monday is the 11th time the Montour County total has fallen this month.

According to the Ministry of Health, as of midnight Saturday, there are 1,180,356 vaccinations throughout the state. This includes 815,555 who received the first dose and 196,470 who received the second dose.

According to state data, 20,279 Valley residents received the first COVID vaccine and 4,942 received both.

Hospitalization

State hospitalization fell again on Monday. Currently, 3,280 patients are hospitalized throughout the state, a decrease of 90 from Sunday’s total. That number includes 147 patients in the valley, down five from Sunday.

The number of patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) decreased from 45 to 650, and the number of patients on ventilator decreased from 8 to 420.

At the Valley medical facility, 147 patients are being treated for the new coronavirus. There are 116 patients treated by Gaisinger in Montour County, 20 in the ICU and 13 in the ventilator. At Geisinger-Shamokin, seven patients are being treated, including one in the ICU. The Evangelical Community Hospital has 24 patients, a decrease of 6 from Sunday, 3 in the ICU and 1 in the ventilator.

nursing home

Nursing Homes in Northumberland County has 934 residents and 226 staff. There were 190 virus-related deaths at 18 affected facilities.

In Montour County, six affected facilities had 268 resident infections, 61 staff infections, and 32 deaths.

The two facilities reporting infections in Snyder County have not reported new cases or deaths. There were 147 cases, including 116 inhabitants, and 20 died at the scene.

Seven facilities in Union County killed 226 residents and 38 staff, for a total of 35 people.

Prisons, state facilities

On Saturday, the SCI-Coal Township showed 58 active cases, including 36 staff members, the same numbers reported on Friday. In addition, there are 14 positive cases for prisoners and 8 asymptomatic positive cases for prisoners.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, there are 207 active cases in four federal prisons in Union County.

108 active cases in Allenwood’s three prison facilities, 29 prisoners and 16 staff in low security units, 10 prisoners and 33 staff in medium security sites, 20 in USP-Allenwood There is a staff of. USP-In Lewisberg, there are 99 active cases, including 74 prisoners.

At the Serin’s Grove Center, there are still 48 active cases, including 26 who are in service. To date, there have been 274 cases at the center and less than 5 deaths. If less than 5, the state does not report a specific number.

At Danville State Hospital, there are no client cases and less than five staff cases.