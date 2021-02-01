Hyaluronic acid is effective in treating chronic lung disease-ScienceDaily





Researchers at the National Institutes of Health and their collaborators find that inhalation of unfragmented hyaluronic acid improves lung function in patients suffering from severe exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Did. Hyaluronic acid, a sugar secreted by living tissues that functions as a foothold for cells, is also used as a skin moisturizer for cosmetics and as a nasal drop to moisturize the lung airways. Hyaluronic acid has been used as a treatment to save money by reducing the amount of time COPD patients in the intensive care unit need respiratory assistance, reducing hospital stays, and shortening hospital stays.

Studies published online Respiratory researchIs a good example of how investigating the effects of environmental pollution on the lungs can lead to feasible treatments. A few years ago, Stavros Garantziotis, MD, co-chief author of the clinical research unit of the National Institutes of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), which is part of the NIH, said that when exposed to contamination, lung hyaluronic acid is broken down. Shown. A small piece. These fragments stimulate lung tissue, activate the immune system, and cause airway constriction and inflammation. He decided that inhalation of healthy, unfragmented hyaluronic acid would reduce inflammation by defeating smaller hyaluronic acid fragments. Garantziotis provided an analogy on how inflammation develops. He said hyaluronic acid surrounds cells like mortar surrounds bricks. When the contamination is introduced, the mortar cracks and becomes small lumps. “These small chunks stimulate the body, activate the immune system and cause inflammation,” said Garantziotis. “Reintroducing full-length hyaluronic acid, like a new mortar coat, means less irritation and less inflammation.” Since hyaluronic acid has been approved for airway moisturization in Italy, Garantziotis worked with a Roman colleague to see if inhalation of full-sized hyaluronic acid could improve lung function in patients with severe COPD. He explained that patients are using respiratory devices similar to continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices to treat acute exacerbations of COPD. The device supported breathing by blowing air into the airways through a mask. “Inhaled hyaluronic acid is safe and easy to administer, so it qualifies as a stimulant for patients with exacerbated COPD,” said co-author Rafaele Incardi, MD, Campus Biomedico University and Teaching Hospital in Rome. Says. “In addition, it acts locally only in the bronchial tree and therefore cannot interfere with systemic drugs.” Garantziotis also wanted to know what caused airway narrowing in the lungs of COPD patients. He theorized that thick mucus may be involved. We worked with scientists at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) to grow airway cells from patients with emphysema in culture and investigate how mucus moves inside the cells. They saw that mucus flowed more easily after administration of hyaluronic acid. Co-author Stephen Rowe, MD, director of the UAB’s Gregory Fleming James Center for Cystic Fibrosis, said treatment improves mucus transport and aids recovery when patients with severe COPD take hyaluronic acid. It was. Current treatments for lung disease include inhaled corticosteroids, antibiotics, and bronchodilators. Therefore, using molecules already found in the body is a new concept. Garantziotis’ current goal is to study this treatment in more patients in the United States. This allows Garantziotis to understand the optimal conditions and dosages for maximum benefit.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos