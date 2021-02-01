Eating more mushrooms can provide important nutrients in the consumer’s diet





Photo (c) Lauri Patterson-Getty Images A new study published in Food Science & Nutrition is investigating the health benefits associated with eating more mushrooms-and there are several. Researchers explained that mushrooms provide important nutrients to consumers’ diets, otherwise they may be deficient without increasing fat, calorie, and sodium intake. “This study verified that we already knew that adding mushrooms to the plate was an effective way to achieve the dietary goals identified by. [Dietary Guidelines for Americans], ” Said Researcher Mary Joe Finney. “Data from the following surveys [National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey] It is used to assess the link between nutritional status and its health promotion and disease prevention and to assist in the development of national standards and public health policies. ” Get more nutrients In this study, researchers used five years of data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) to create a model that predicts the benefits of eating more mushrooms. The survey gathered information about the respondents’ diets, and researchers evaluated how the inclusion of one serving of mushrooms provided participants with additional nutrients. Researchers have explained that mushrooms have unique properties because they allow their composition to function in much the same way as both vegetable and bean or meat options. Because of this, they learned that one serving of mushrooms is full of many important nutrients. One of the biggest points from this study is mushrooms Vitamin D, There is a shortage of vegetables.Vitamin D is known to affect everything from consumers Immune system Improve Symptoms of dizziness.. Researchers say one serving of mushrooms can help raise levels of this important nutrient. Mushrooms also give consumers high levels of potassium Dietary fiber, Both are essential for achieving optimal health. Researchers have learned that one serving of mushrooms can boost the body with many other essential vitamins and minerals, such as zinc, copper, and niacin. Researchers encourage consumers not to be shy about adding mushrooms to their diet. All of these health benefits come without increased calorie consumption or increased fat and sodium intake, so consumers are happy to incorporate mushrooms into all of their favorite dishes.

