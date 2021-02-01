Loss of smell may be the best sign of COVID-19, studies find

Important point The body’s olfactory receptors are the first line of defense against airborne viruses.

Olfactory loss is common in people with COVID-19. Researchers say it is the best indicator of infection.

Some people infected with COVID-19 have not yet regained their sense of smell. Some have been helped by olfactory training and oral steroids.

Our sense of smell is a complex and subtle biological process.According to two large international studies conducted by Alexander Wieck Fjaeldstad, MD, A researcher and professor at Aarhus University in Denmark, and losing his sense of smell is one of the most important things. Reliable indicator of COVID-19 infection..

The study investigated 4,500 COVID-19 patients from 23 countries and confirmed what scientists have observed since the onset of the pandemic. Loss of smell is a reliable early indicator of COVID-19 infection.

Speaked very well Eric Holbrook, MD, Director of the Department of Nasal Sciences at Massachusetts Eye and Year, and Associate Professor of Harvard Medical School, explains how COVID-19 affects the olfactory nerve and why the sense of smell does not return immediately after infection with the virus I will explain.

What this means to you Olfactory loss is one of the most unique and easily observable symptoms of COVID-19. Most people quickly regain their sense of smell, but others do not. If you are still dealing with odor and taste loss after using COVID-19, know that new studies show potential treatment options such as olfactory training and certain medications. please.

COVID-19 odor loss is universal

Holbrook in Very Well, other viruses Can also cause odor lossIn patients with COVID-19, the loss of sensation in the case of COVID-19 is universal rather than targeting a specific population such as the elderly.

“It really affects the young population,” says Holbrook. “The number of teenagers and early adults suffering from olfactory loss after the virus is much higher than I’ve seen in the past.”

The loss of odor associated with COVID-19 is unique because it is associated with a lack of ability to smell, rather than being caused by physical obstruction such as excess mucus.

The role of your olfactory receptor

COVID-19 virus Spread by droplets in the air.. When you breathe, your nose inhales air and is the main route for the virus to enter your body.

There are many ACE2 receptors in the inner layers of the airways and nasal passages (respiratory and olfactory epithelium). Scientists COVID-19 virus attaches to these receptors Then use them to enter the cell.

The ACE2 receptor is not found in the actual olfactory neurons in the nose, but it is present in supporting cells (persistent cells). The scent sensation is affected when those cells are attacked.

“According to ACE2 receptor theory, it’s not a direct attack on neurons,” Holbrook says. “But if only supporting cells are infected and damaged and the olfactory neurons are alive, they have to wait for those supporting cells to come back, so there is a short-term loss. That may be why there are people in the world. It’s much easier to heal than direct damage. ”

taste

Many COVID-19 people who participated in recent studies also reported that they had lost or changed their taste sensations. Holbrook says this makes sense because the ability to taste actually depends on multiple sensory inputs.

The· taste Often confused with the concept of flavor.Holbrook is the simplest form and your ability is Taste depends on the information collected by Taste receptor Detects sweet, salty, sour, bitter, or umami flavors behind the tongue and mouth.

In contrast, taste It combines information collected by texture-detecting nerves such as the tongue and olfactory nerve, and the trigeminal nerve. Even visual information (what you see) can affect how taste is perceived.

COVID-19 attacks the olfactory nerve. As a result, many patients report loss of taste and smell. Rarely, Holbrook states that some patients report different food tastes. This indicates that the trigeminal nerve is also affected.

When will the scent come back?

Holbrooks Olfactory nerve It is some of the only sensory nerve cells in the body that have the ability to regenerate, which is a slow process. If the damage is extensive, it can take months, if not years, to restore full olfactory capacity.

Hyposmia (partial loss of olfaction) appears to be a widespread effect of COVID-19, perhaps even more extensively than data-driven studies such as Fjaeldstad can accurately reveal. It extends.

Some people with COVID-19 do not experience odor loss. Holbrook says our sense of smell is not an all-or-nothing sensation. Patients who have not completely lost their sense of smell can also have a reduced ability to detect odors, especially when tested using odor concentration tests rather than perceptual ability-based data.

Most people infected with the virus regain their sense of smell within a few weeks, but COVID-19 “long-haul carriers” may cope with the loss for several months.

Help the patient recover

Scientists are working on ways to help people who continue to lose their odor after being infected with COVID-19. In olfactory training, patients are provided with four different scent kits, each of which is smelled twice daily for 10 seconds. This treatment has been shown to be promising for the treatment of other cases of hyposmia or olfactory dysfunction.

A recent study by the Free University of Brussels, Belgium, found that the combination of olfactory training and corticosteroids could be a promising technique for helping people with long-term olfactory loss.

A small sample of 27 patients was divided into two different groups.Both groups first Smell evaluation Test 5 weeks after the onset of olfactory loss. One group practiced olfactory training. The second group received a 10-day regimen of oral corticosteroids in addition to the same olfactory training.

After 10 weeks, the participants were retested. The group who took oral steroids and completed olfactory training showed a significantly higher recovery rate than the group who received training alone. Corticosteroids are not a safe treatment option for everyone, but studies have shown that they may help some people with hyposmia.