Experts say the flu has been “almost completely wiped out”-how to keep it that way





The number of individuals experiencing the flu has been reported to have fallen to record lows. Simon de LuciganProfessor of Primary Care at Oxford University and Director of the Research and Surveillance Center of the Royal College of General Practicers, The Sunday Times A 95% reduction in influenza is the lowest average over 130 years. The study reports that only 1.1 out of 100,000 people experience flu-like symptoms in the second week of January. Peak of the flu season.. “I can’t imagine the year this happened,” said de Lusignan. Times.. John MacquarieThe director of the WHO Cooperation Center for Influenza References and Research has stated that since 1888, before the 1889-90 influenza pandemic, and “when we are still counting influenza deaths,” the rate is He added that it wasn’t too low. World Health Organization Norio Sugaya Historically low rates are called “very mysterious phenomena” and WHO has taken steps globally. COVID19 PandemicIt may have helped limit the spread of influenza, such as wearing masks and limiting social distance. The Wall Street Journal Report. WHO said increased influenza vaccination may also have contributed to this year’s low rates. According to doctors, recognition of COVID-19 has helped promote influenza vaccination, with more than 80% of the UK’s elderly population vaccinated against influenza this season, more than 10% more than the previous year. There are many. In addition, the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, may have played a role in stopping influenza by boosting an individual’s immunity to other viruses. A New York study conducted in the spring of 2020 found that individuals who tested positive for SARS-Cov-2 were much less likely to carry other common viruses, including influenza-related viruses. It became clear. Photo: Getty Images

