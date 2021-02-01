COVID-19 cases, death, vaccine deployment in Wisconsin, Minnesota

The latest developments, vaccine distributions, restrictions, and return of some students to school for COVID-19, which was popular in Minnesota and Wisconsin, include:

Minnesota, USA — February 1st (Monday)

Over 35,000 COVID vaccine doses, over 100 vaccination sites Now available to seniors in Minnesota

MDH holding a media call at noon

Minnesota experts call on US government Focus on first dose to reduce the effects of COVID-19



MDH: More than 400,000 Minnesotas who received at least one COVID-19 vaccination

Many seniors mistakenly receive vaccine booking cancellation messages on weekends

Because of the pandemic 62% reduction Passenger transport at MSP Airport in 2020

Minnesota Health Department (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a regular briefing call on Monday that the state is seeing some positive COVID-19 trends.

“There is a promising trend in the growth rate of our cases, which declines weekly,” Malcolm said. She said health officials were “happy” that the average test positive rate for seven days remained just under 5%.

She said she hopes the test dose will come back in the fall so that MDH can better understand the increase in cases.

You can see the briefing KARE11 YouTube channel.

Both new COVID-19 cases and newly reported deaths were significantly reduced on Monday, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

MDH reported 727 new cases and said two more died from the virus. The number of newly reported COVID-19s is often low at the beginning of the week, but the total number of deaths on Monday is the lowest since September 20th. The total number of newly reported cases on Monday is the lowest since September 30th.

The total death toll of the Minnesota coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic is currently 6,202. Of these deaths, 3,930 (63%) are associated with a long-term care or livelihood support environment.

Also on Monday, the Waltz administration announced that Minnesota people aged 65 and over would have more access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Governor Waltz said 35,000 doses would be available to the elderly in more than 100 locations.

MDH said it would hold a media call at noon on the status of COVID-19 in the state. KARE 11 will stream the call live KARE11.com When KARE 11 YouTube page.

MDH said the 727 new cases were based on 21,432 tests (19,579 PCR, 1,853 antigens) processed in private and state laboratories. Health officials consider a positive PCR test to be a confirmed COVID case and a positive antigen test to be a possible case.

The total number of positive cases in Minnesota has reached 462,528, of which 20,138 are based on antigen testing.

As of January 30, 441,922 people have received at least one vaccination and 116,248 have both vaccinations for state vaccination efforts.

According to MDH, healthcare providers administered 90% of the vaccine they received within 7 days. This does not include a second dose that cannot be given due to the patient’s required waiting time.

MDH data show that the number of beds used to treat COVID patients continues to decline slowly, with 295 beds used across the state as of Sunday (92 beds in the ICU). .. Bed availability has increased slightly at Twin Cities Metro hospitals, with 4.7% of non-ICU beds available and 9% of ICU beds available.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of hospitalizations has increased to 24,352 and the number of ICU patients is now over the 5,000 mark (5,045).

Of the Minnesotas diagnosed with COVID at one time, 447,420 have recovered to the point where they do not need quarantine.

The largest COVID-19 case group has 46,511 young adults aged 20-24 years with 3 deaths, followed by 41,583 cases aged 25-29 with 6 deaths. People between the ages of 85 and 89 make up the largest group of deaths, with 6,052 diagnosed cases and 1,184 deaths.

Hennepin County has the highest COVID activity in the state, with 95,963 and 1,530 deaths, Ramsey County with 41,282 and 765 deaths, Dakota County with 34,232 and 364 deaths, and Anoka County with 31,818. And 372 people have died.

Cook County, northeastern Minnesota, remains quiet at the forefront of COVID, with only 117 cases diagnosed and zero deaths.

The day after passing 100,000 Minnesota with both COVID-19 vaccine doses, the state reached another milestone. At least one dose is over 400,000 people.

A total of 418,299 people in the state have been vaccinated at least once, according to the latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health (as of January 29). Almost 112,000 people have received the entire series of two doses. MDH also reported that 14,729 doses were administered at nine pilot sites throughout the state from Thursday to Saturday.

You can see the Minnesota Vaccine Dashboard here.

Meanwhile, the total number of new COVID-19 cases in the state has dropped to 996 over the past day. MDH reported 13 new deaths, a slight decrease from the previous day.

The MDH COVID-19 case definition includes both antigen testing and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing. A positive PCR test result is considered a confirmed case, and a positive antigen test result is considered a possible case.

The total of new cases on Sunday includes 846 confirmed cases and 150 possible cases.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the total number of people in Minnesota who have tested positive for the virus is now 461,807, of which 20,029 have been tested for antigens.

MDH states that 13 new deaths from the virus have been reported. This brings the total death toll in Minnesota to 6,200.

To date, 24,308 Minnesota have been hospitalized for the coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic, of which 5,040 require ICU care.

MDH reports that 446,137 people who were once diagnosed with the virus have passed the time when quarantine is needed.

Of those who tested positive, people aged 20-24 years accounted for 46,455 cases and 3 deaths, the most common, followed by 25-29 years with 41,535 cases and 6 deaths. People between the ages of 85 and 89 account for the highest number of deaths in a single age group, with 1,184 of the 6,045 diagnosed cases dying.

Regarding potential exposure to coronavirus, according to MDH, 100,751 cases were the result of community infections with unknown contact with infected individuals, and 93,625 cases were known to have contact with confirmed cases. It was.

A total of 38,071 cases were associated with exposure in a collective living environment.

7,854 people were in correctional facilities and 983 were in homeless shelters. MDH data show that 18,131 people are associated with outbreaks other than group life or health care.

According to MDH, 31,319 cases are travel-related. Healthcare professionals or patients make up 14,155 diagnosed COVID-19 cases. The source of infection in 156,918 cases is still unknown or missing.

MDH prioritizes testing of group medical people, inpatients, and healthcare professionals, which can affect the size of these numbers. However, MDH now encourages anyone who is symptomatic or even asymptomatic to test.Test location You can find it online.

Hennepin County has the highest COVID activity in the state, with 95,801 and 1,529 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 41,201 and 764 cases, Dakota County with 34,166 and 364 cases, and Anoka County with 31,777 and 372 cases. ..

Complete data, including a breakdown of total PCR and antigen testing in several categories, is available. MDH website.

The Minnesota Department of Health has repeatedly stated that when it comes to the actual number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the number of cases confirmed in the laboratory is only “the tip of the iceberg.”

Minnesota has set up a data portal at: mn.gov/covid19..

Wisconsin Health Services Department (WDHS) reported 1,007 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 542,415.

Health officials reported three new deaths on Sunday as the total number of deaths increased to 5,896. This is about 1.1% of people infected with the virus.

On Tuesday, January 26, the Republican-controlled Senate Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers abolishes mask mandates throughout the state, Effective in August and will run until March 20th. Both legislatures must pass a resolution to revoke the mask requirement. Congress, which was dominated by Republicans 58-30, scheduled to vote on Thursday, but stopped voting after it was revealed that the state would lose nearly $ 50 million in federal funding to feed hungry people. ..

A total of 24,298 people have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic, accounting for about 4.5% of the total number of people diagnosed with the virus, Wisconsin health officials said.

Of the cases identified in Wisconsin, 18.9% are 20-29 years old, 15.6% are 30-39 years old, 15.2% are 50-59 years old, and 14.2% are 40-49 years old. An estimated 11.4% are 10 years old. And 19, and 10.9% are between 60 and 69.

As of Sunday, Milwaukee County reported a maximum of 94,946 confirmed cases with 1,136 deaths. Wokisha County reported 39,050 confirmed cases and 446 deaths, Dane County reported 37,949 confirmed cases and 251 deaths, and Brown County reported 29,324 cases and 197 deaths. Reported.

Minnesota concludes January with a new milestone. More than 100,000 people in the state have completed a series of COVID-19 vaccines.

A total of 105,361 people are receiving both doses, according to the latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health. A total of 381,204 people have received at least one dose. These totals are from January 28, but were reported on Saturday morning, as the number of vaccinations was delayed by a few days.

You can see the Minnesota Vaccine Dashboard here.

Also on Saturday, state officials said thousands of Minnesotas had received a message indicating that their COVID-19 appointment had been cancelled. According to MDH, those who mistakenly received the message were informed that the appointment was still scheduled.

A software vendor running the Minnesota online vaccination scheduling program issued a statement apologizing for the error, adding that it took full responsibility.

For other COVID-19 updates, MDH reported 1,087 new cases and 19 new deaths on Saturday.

The MDH COVID-19 case definition includes both antigen testing and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing. A positive PCR test result is considered a confirmed case, and a positive antigen test result is considered a possible case.

The total of new cases includes 933 confirmed cases and 154 possible cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of people in Minnesota who have tested positive for the virus is now 460,819, of which 19,880 have been tested for antigens.

