May your vaccinated person have a COVID?

It makes sense that the COVID-19 vaccinated healthcare professional should be vaccinated himself.

Guaranteed by a spokesperson for the Department of Health in San Diego County, California Today’s MedPage In an email, “All vaccinated people must be vaccinated before receiving the vaccine.”

But the reality on earth looks quite different.

Former president of the County Medical Association and former pediatric endocologist, Dr. Sherry Franklin, said no one asked if she received the shot when she applied for a county health vaccination. It was. No one offered it to her when she appeared on the first shift on January 24th. Fortunately, she was able to get the first shot over the connection a week ago, but had no plans for a second shot.

“What if I had one? [the infection] Would you like to give it to someone sitting directly across from me? It’s great to wear masks for both, but it’s a good idea to keep them 6 feet apart in public and outdoors. “We’re inside and a foot away from them,” said Franklin, a post-use reviewer of UnitedHealth Care. “You can take this to kill someone.” ..

Ironically, she said the volunteer application asked about measles, mumps, rubella, smallpox, and flu shots. But not for COVID-19.

Another retired doctor’s vaccinated person, at the Drivethrough COVID-19 Clinic site, allows passengers to wait hours in the car without wearing a mask, wear a mask when it’s their turn, and open the window. Roll and talk, fill out the form and get a shot. According to the doctor, when the driver exhales, all the air comes out of the window.

The University of California, San Diego Health System operates a large-scale vaccination “super station” near the Petco Park baseball stadium, eliminating the need to vaccinate vaccinated individuals before administering shots.

Scott Raffy, a spokesman for the University of California, San Diego, said after consulting with a doctor’s vaccination specialist, not only the outdoor vaccination center, but also “all vaccinated and vaccinated people were masked. I wrote in an email. “And it’s practiced to stay as safe as possible while minimizing the time spent near the patient,” Lafey wrote. “Vaccinated persons must not be symptomatological. Exposed persons are required to wait until quarantine is completed prior to vaccination.”

He said evidence of infection from the location was not documented and doctor workers “think that the concerns described below are not a problem.”

The California Public Health Service is ambiguous on this issue.

That website Advice: “California provides healthcare professionals to prevent hospitalization and death, administer vaccines more effectively and quickly, and maintain hospital services in all Californians, especially in the most affected communities. Give priority to vaccination. Including vaccinated, And everyone over the age of 65. “

However, “priority” is not the same as requesting it.

George Rutherford, MD, director of the Prevention and Public Health Group at the University of California, San Francisco and former director of the San Francisco County Health Department, said vaccination of vaccinated people is important, but at this time The priority of is to bring as many people as possible into the community. I was vaccinated as much as possible.

Rutherford mentioned the waiting time between the two vaccinations and the waiting period for a full vaccination, and wrote in an email that “let’s not hold up for four to five weeks before everyone is vaccinated.” I will. “God knows, by December we had intubated and invasively treated without vaccine.”

Vaccine clinic requirements vary across the country. In many cases, vaccinated people do not need to be vaccinated completely or partially when they start vaccination.

Joshua Koren DO, Chairman of Family Medicine at Ohio University Heritage College of Medicine in Stratford, NJ, said that all vaccinated people would be vaccinated when they appeared to give injections to 300 to 400 people daily. say. It is administered to them in calm or at the end of their shift. Coren is also the medical director of Rowan’s COVID Vaccine Clinic.

Yes, you are at risk of being infected before an immune response appears. The immune response reaches its maximum after about a month. But given that it is very small, especially the exposure to the patient is within about 1 minute, he said.

“You have to look at the benefits and risks in life, and the benefits from this vaccine are enormous,” he said. In addition, he said that all vaccinators, runners, and data entry personnel working in the clinic are separated from each other and wear PPE, including face shields and N95 masks.

Coren acknowledged that knowledge is evolving based on best practices, and that “there is no script for this at this time. We are doing and learning it differently throughout the United States.”

MedPage Today reporter Ryan Basen contributed to this story.