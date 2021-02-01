19 new coronavirus mutants found throughout Metro Atlanta





This is the same variant found in the United Kingdom, several other countries, and the states of the United States. So far, no other COVID-19 mutant has been identified in Georgia, the Public Health Service said. “The CDC said the UK variant is likely to become the predominant stock in the United States by sometime in March,” said Dr. Kathleen Toomy, Director of Public Health, Georgia. “We need to make sure that we are taking all precautions right now to prevent COVID infections and avoid hospitalization spikes and loss of life.”

Atypical cases in Georgia are individuals aged 15 to 61 years, 8 males and 11 females. Case lives in Metro Atlanta. Carol

Cherokee

Clayton

Cobb

DeKalb

Douglas

Fulton

Gwinnett

Pauling The Public Health Service said it is working to identify close contact with individuals and will closely monitor them.

“The Georgia Public Health Institute and several commercial laboratories are working to identify the presence of this variant in hundreds of specimens collected at Georgia laboratories throughout the state. Is only a small part of the total number of COVID-19 tests performed, “said the Department of Public Health. “Knowing the location of some individual cases does not give us a clear idea of ​​where this variant is in the state. Just because it is not identified in a particular city or county, there It’s not non-existent. Individuals can be infected anywhere. In-state or, in some cases, out-of-state. At least 30 states have reported cases of the B.1.1.7 variant. “ The same measures used to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia are no different for this variant and are even more important as the UK variant is more contagious.

Please wear a mask.

Maintain social distance.

Wash your hands frequently.

Avoid large gatherings.

If you qualify, get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Follow public health guidance and executive order guidelines of the governor. Information about this variant is evolving rapidly. Preliminary epidemiological information suggests that this mutant is significantly more contagious than the SARS-CoV-2 virus and may increase the risk of death in infected individuals. Both Pfizer and Moderna state that current vaccines appear to be effective against this variant.

The Public Health Service will continue to monitor new variants of COVID-19 and provide more information as they become available, in collaboration with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

